Drunk Black History's Brandon Collins to Launch New Comedy Series In Brooklyn This September

Comedian Brandon Collins (Drunk Black History) is hosting a new monthly comedy series titled, "What the Film?! (WTF)" starting on Thursday, September 4th at 7:30pm. The location for this new movie-centric show is Littlefield.

Each month will tackle a different film era or genre, starting with the wonderfully weird world of 90s movies. The format mixes live comedy, interactive elements (karaoke, trivia), and guest performers. Special prizes for audience participation will be given throughout the show.

The first line-up includes Ophira Eisenberg (NPR), Justin Brown (MTV), Mike Feeney (Comedy Cellar), Tatiana King and DJ BenHameen (For All Nerds podcast), and more!