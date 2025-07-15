Downtown Brooklyn to Return this Summer Season with Fun and Free Family Activities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) has announced the summer and early fall season of its annual events series: Downtown Brooklyn Presents, a celebration of its people, sound, and culture.

With the return of annual favorites like Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi and the lunchtime jazz concert series to new additions like Wednesday Wonders at Abolitionist Place featuring hula hooping tutorials and puppet shows, this year's DTBK Presents lineup brings a dynamic array of performances, fitness classes, celebrations and more for the community to enjoy. The full lineup can be found here and below.

“DTBK Presents is back for another season of fun with exciting family-friendly events and activities that will foster a sense of community and enliven our public spaces,” said Regina Myer, President, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. “Each year, we curate a lineup that spotlights Brooklyn's creativity and diversity, from DJs and musicians raised in the borough to classic games and dance styles that represent various cultures. This year's lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy and we look forward to seeing the community out in the neighborhood this summer and fall!”

DTBK PRESENTS SUMMER/EARLY FALL LINEUP:

Summertime Jazz Concerts

Tuesdays in July | 12pm-1:30pm | Columbus Park Plaza

Stop by Columbus Park Plaza for an exciting lineup of local jazz musicians, curated by Jazz Foundation of America in collaboration with the Brooklyn Borough President's Office. Attendees can enjoy a relaxing lunch with live performances by pianist Danny Mixon, vocalist Boncellia Lewis, percussionist Chembo Corniel with his Latin Jazz Quintet, and legendary bassist Stanley Banks.

Wednesday Wonders at Abolitionist Place

My Gym City Point – Wednesday, July 9 and 16 + August 6 and 13 | 12-1pm | Abolitionist Place

Twirls and Swirls – Wednesdays, July 9-30 and August 6-27 | 1:30-2:30pm | Abolitionist Place

This new series is filled with fun under the sun for all ages. Participate in free activities including games, sports and puppets shows, in collaboration with My Gym City Point, and learn how to hula hoop with Twirls and Swirls, taught by Lillian “RollerBoogie” Newberg.

Capicú! NYC

Thursdays, July 10-31 | 6-8pm | Abolitionist Place

Capicú! NYC brings an exciting evening of dominoes and Caribbean soul along with DJs setting the vibe for each event. The musical guest lineup features Ninja Sonik, La Clave Salsa Party with Vaiina and Adrian is Hungry, Ultra Violet and Six Love Reggae and Dancehall Party.

Friday Night Dance

Soul Summit – Friday, July 11 | 5-8pm | The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Brooklyn Elements – Friday, August 8 | 5-8pm | The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Join the Downtown Brooklyn community for the best outdoor dance party around! The July event will feature Soul Summit, a DJ collective born and cultivated in Fort Greene Park, known for legendary afternoon house music parties and a safe haven for Black queer expression. August will bring Brooklyn Elements to the Plaza with the sensational “sound king” Jonny de la Rivera.

Abolition Commemoration Day

Monday, July 14 | 2-4pm | Abolitionist Place

The Fifth Annual Abolition Commemoration Day with the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) will recognize the end of slavery in New York and honor freedom with guest speakers Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman, entrepreneur and strategist Ernee Peppers and hip-hop legend Roxanne Shanté.

Bare Feet DTBK

Wednesdays, July 16-30 | 6-8pm | The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Emmy-winning dancer Mickela Mallozzi, returns in July with her beloved series celebrating music and dance. As part of the NYC 400 celebration, this special edition highlights the rich legacy of New York's club scene, bringing together rhythm, movement and community. From seasoned pros to first time dancers, anyone is welcome to join the dance floor. The lineup kicks off with swing and Lindy Hop with The Harlem Swing Dance Society and Dandy Wellington and his band followed by Jeff Selby demonstrating his New Style Hustle. The last event features hip-hop legends Kwikstep and Rokafella presenting Behind the Groove, a celebration of movement with a special performance by the iconic Princess Lockerooo – their first performance together in an over 20-year career.

Sounds of Resistance and Joy: A Celebration of Mama Joy Chatel

Saturday, July 26 | 12:30pm-7:30pm | Abolitionist Place

Celebrate the legacy of the incredible Mama Joy Chatel, a distinguished community organizer and activist, with Friends of Abolitionist Place! Come together for an inspiring gathering filled with stories, gratitude and camaraderie.

Downtown Brooklyn Salsa Series

Thursdays, August 7-28 | 5-8pm | Abolitionist Place

Unleash your inner salsero at the DTBK salsa series, hosted by Salsa Salsa Dance Studio. The experts will teach the basics, then dancers can practice their moves to tunes spun by a rotating cast of the best salsa DJs in the city.

Vinyl Night Dance Parties

Thursdays, August 7-28 | 5-8pm | Albee Square

Ignite the dance floor at Albee Square with Vinyl Night Dance Parties by Rebecca Lynn. These celebrations will be set alive by music across genres such as disco, house, Latin, hip-hop and more – all through the likes of vinyl records. The lineup includes Misbehaviour & Kenny Parker, DJ Woof and Carozilla, Money Mike & Raw Q, and closes with Misbehaviour and a special guest.

‘Rest Within the Wake' by James Allister Sprang

Wednesday, August 27 | 5:30-7:30pm | The Plaza at 300 Ashland

More Art presents Rest Within the Wake by James Allister Sprang, an auditory installment as part of Stephanie Dinkins' If We Don't, Who Will: The Stories We Tell Our Machines, followed by a panel discussion at MoCADA.

Planet Brooklyn

Saturday, August 23 and Sunday August 24 | TBA | The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Planet Brooklyn, an unforgettable two-day celebration of Brooklyn, will give August a proper send off with the electric stylings of music and local tastings that make Brooklyn so unique!

Ping-Pong at the Commons

Tuesdays, September 2-30 and October| Brooklyn Commons Park

Tuesdays in fall bounce into action with the return of Ping Pong at The Commons with DJ Mike Doe-lo spinning beats, thanks to The Push BK.

SANTÉ! by Le Cirque Kikasse

Wednesday, September 3 | 5-6pm | Abolitionist Place

Taking the stage is SANTÉ, an eccentric circus show with acrobats and balancing acts presented by Le Cirque Kikasse, a mobile circus space that takes place on their food truck!

Wukkout!

Wednesdays, September 3-24 | 6-7pm | Brooklyn Commons Park

Moving into September, Wukkout! is back at Brooklyn Commons Park on Wednesdays. Get the most out of exercising at this lively aerobic class that brings that Caribbean Carnival feel to DTBK.

Fall Into Step

Thursdays, September 4-25 | 12pm-2pm | Brooklyn Commons Park

Experience the diversity of dance during lunch at Brooklyn Commons with a showcase of talented choreography from the Kriyol Collective, Voices From The Bush: UBW on The Block, Bambula Bombazo and Flamenco Vivo.

Reading Rhythms

Saturday, September 20 | 4pm-6pm | Abolitionist Place

Immerse yourself in your current, or favorite, book at Reading Rhythms, a reading party co-hosted by City Point. Make some headway in a book of your choice, enjoy live music, and find fellow bookworms through group discussions.

Willoughby Wednesdays with BQE Strings

Wednesdays, September 10-24 | 12-2pm | Willoughby Plaza

Willoughby Plaza will come alive in September with lunchtime classical reimaginings of contemporary pop hits that are sure to add the delightfulness of music and your meal!