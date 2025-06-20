Dominique Thorne, Jerrie Johnson, Daniel J. Watts & Adrianna Mitchell to Lead Soul Soirée’s Summer Monologue Slam

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soul Soirée has announced the star-studded lineup for its upcoming Monologue Slam, taking place on June 30, 2025, at BRIC in Brooklyn. Headlining this edition are Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Jerrie Johnson (Harlem), Daniel J. Watts (Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole, The Penguin), and Adrianna Mitchell (Crutch).

Fresh off a sold-out winter showcase that brought over 500 attendees to BRIC, Soul Soirée's signature event returns with its most high-profile slate yet. Dominique Thorne stars as Ironheart in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, premiering June 24. Jerrie Johnson recently wrapped her starring role on Prime Video’s Harlem, Daniel J. Watts is currently appearing at New York Theatre Workshop, and Adrianna Mitchell will next be seen in the new Paramount+ comedy Crutch alongside Tracy Morgan.

Presented as a dynamic live performance series, The Monologue Slam blends original and published material—monologues from plays, poems, and films—performed by both rising and established voices. Soul Soirée’s mission centers on the transformative power of performance and storytelling, fostering community through art and lived experience. Earlier this year, the company collaborated with Ralph Lauren on a groundbreaking showcase streamed internationally from Ralph’s New York headquarters.

Additional performers for this edition include Sojourner Brown (Purpose on Broadway), Petey McGee (Power Book II: Ghost), and Brandon Gilpin (P-Valley).

The Monologue Slam

June 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM

BRIC, 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY

