Dialogue With Three Chords and BkONE Celebrate Pride Month With Original Plays

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) ends its 14th season of original indie theatre by celebrating Pride month with "My Thoughts Are Created in Your Heart" a night of three short plays about chaste longing, anonymous sex in strange cities, and looking for representation in unlikely places.

Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show is presented by brooklynONE Productions and starts at 8pm on Thursday, June 26th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City, 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, on the first floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Tickets are $5 but no one will be turned away who cannot pay.

D3C proudly presents their 185th original play alongside some older works, all which center on queer characters and themes, and are donating all ticket proceeds to the Brooklyn Pride Community Center.

"The Author shares a Pint with Regret and Revelation" finds a jaded Pulp author in a bar being chastised by his muse when he is suddenly confronted by his biggest fan. In "Only in Sonnets" Michelangelo and the great love of his life communicate through letters and poems.

"The Sexual History of Sewing Circles and Business Flights" marks D3C's 185th original play, and finds a group of strangers at an airport bar in 1958 who discover each other's hidden lives. It's a play about secret societies, anonymous sex, and the terror of blending in.

The show also features a live musical performance from Tommy Lombardozzi.

