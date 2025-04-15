Dialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off 2025 Spring Season At Industry City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) kicks off their Spring 2025 season with a re-working of "Lovecraft in Brooklyn" and a new play, "We Are Providence."

This first show of the Spring 2025 season, written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, features a live musical performance by Green Lady and starts at 8pm on Thursday, April 24th the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. The theatre is on the First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

No one will be turned away who is unable to pay. The Spring season of D3C is presented by BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE), and continues the 14th year of original indie theater from D3C. Each performance features a deluxe reissue: one play drawn from the previous 13 seasons along with "B-Sides," which are new plays written as a companion piece to the older work.

"Lovecraft in Brooklyn" debuted on Oct 25 2012 at Mr. Dennehy's Irish Pub. "Lovecraft in Brooklyn" is a fictionalized account of H.P. Lovecraft's disastrous marriage to Sonia Greene during his brief time in Brooklyn.

The new play, "We Are Providence" finds four patients in the day room of a Rhode Island mental institution opining on the occult roots of America.

Each night also includes a "liner notes" presentation from Gracia discussing the background, historical context, and process behind the plays.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix.

