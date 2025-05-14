Dialogue With Three Chords Goes Pulp Fiction May 22 At Industry City 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will continue their Spring 2025 season with three plays involving the authors and characters from the pulp genre. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show features a live musical performance by St. Sparks and starts at 8pm on Thursday, May 22nd at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City: 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. The theatre is on the First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix

No one will be turned away who is unable to pay. The Spring season of D3C is presented by BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE), and continues the 14th year of original indie theater from D3C. Each performance features a deluxe reissue: one play drawn from the previous 13 seasons along with "B-Sides," which are new plays written as a companion piece to the older work.

"I have Known Many Grim and Loveless Gods" debuted on October 24, 2019 at Von Wine Bar and features Conan the Barbarian creator Robert E. Howard on the last day of his life, reckoning with his creations and his mother's illness.

"I have Known Many Grim and Loveless Gods" is presented along with two new plays: "I Died Yesterday," which finds pulp heroine Patricia Savage investigating her own murder with the aid of the two primary suspects, and "I Dream of Rain and the History of the Gun," where a pulp era vigilante reflects on the life that made him into a weapon.

The night also includes a "liner notes" presentation from Gracia discussing the background, historical context, and process behind the plays.

The cast features Al Accettura, Ashlie Atkinson, Jessica Bathurst, Jake Goodman, Anthony Noto, Steve Weinblatt and Jennie West.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

brooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 the partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism brooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. brooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.

