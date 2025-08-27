 tracker
DIAMOND DARLINGS: THE REAL LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL To Shine At House Of Yes

The dazzling burlesque showcase will feature international stars and three full acts of performance.

Aug. 27, 2025
House of Yes, in collaboration with Rara Darling, will present Diamond Darlings, a glittering celebration of glamour, power, and the artistry of the striptease. This high-energy showcase will feature award-winning international burlesque stars in three full acts of performances ranging from classic showgirl numbers to circus-inspired feats.

Billed as a theatrical immersion into the real life of a showgirl, Diamond Darlings invites audiences into a world where glamour collides with strength, wit, and unapologetic sensuality. Each act is crafted to dazzle, whether through sparkling choreography, daring spectacle, or playful subversion.

“This is more than just a night of burlesque—it’s a celebration of the bold and fearless,” said Rara Darling. “Every sparkle tells a story, every movement is a declaration of power.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring their dollar bills and their sense of adventure for an unforgettable evening of spectacle and seduction.




