DIAMOND DARLINGS: THE REAL LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL To Shine At House Of Yes

House of Yes, in collaboration with Rara Darling, will present Diamond Darlings, a glittering celebration of glamour, power, and the artistry of the striptease. This high-energy showcase will feature award-winning international burlesque stars in three full acts of performances ranging from classic showgirl numbers to circus-inspired feats.

Billed as a theatrical immersion into the real life of a showgirl, Diamond Darlings invites audiences into a world where glamour collides with strength, wit, and unapologetic sensuality. Each act is crafted to dazzle, whether through sparkling choreography, daring spectacle, or playful subversion.

“This is more than just a night of burlesque—it’s a celebration of the bold and fearless,” said Rara Darling. “Every sparkle tells a story, every movement is a declaration of power.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring their dollar bills and their sense of adventure for an unforgettable evening of spectacle and seduction.