Company XIV's SEVEN SINS From Austin McCormick Comes to Theatre XIV
Company XIV presents the world premiere of SEVEN SINS, conceived, choreographed and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Austin Mccormick, running February 14 - October 31, 2020 at Théâtre XIV (383 Troutman St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn). Previews begin February 14 for a March 5 opening.Austin Mccormick, creator of the critically acclaimed productions Nutcracker Rouge and Queen of Hearts, invites you to the world premiere of SEVEN SINS, a Baroque Burlesque re-imagining of the creation myth of Adam, Eve and the fall of man. Immerse your senses in an elegant, hedonistic dreamscape of XIV's sinfully lush mélange of dance, circus, magic, music and over-the-top design. Behold a cavalcade of tempting treats and decadent feats, delectable nibbles and bespoke cocktails inspired by the seven deadly sins served by the beauties of Company XIV. The temptation begins Valentine's Day. The show contains partial nudity - 21 & over admitted. The cast features Cemiyon Barber, Danielle Gordon, Josh Hobbs, Amy Jo Jackson, Nicholas Katen, Pretty Lamé, Lilin, Troy Lingelbach, Nolan McKew, Demi Remick, Marcy Richardson, Scott Schneider, Emily Stockwell, Chanel Stone, Hannah Straney, Sam Urdang and Marcos Antonio Vasquez. The production team includes Zane Pihlstrom (Costume & Scenic Design), Jeanette Yew (Lighting Design), LEXXE (Original Music), Sarah Cimino (Makeup Design) and Kristina Vnook (Production Stage Manager). Cocktails by Austin Mccormick. Performances are Thursdays - Sundays and select Wednesdays with a special Valentine's Day Première Fête on February 14. For exact show times visit http://CompanyXIV.com. Tickets start at $85, with VIP seats at $245-$295 (includes curated pairing of delectable nibbles and bespoke cocktails served tableside), and champagne couches for two people at $495 - $595. Purchase at http://CompanyXIV.com or by calling 1-866-811-4111.Company XIV fuses high and low-brow entertainment in sensual, decadent spectacles, reimagining classical ballets and fairy tales for contemporary audiences. For more info visit http://CompanyXIV.com, Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Companyxiv, and follow on Instagram at @CompanyXIV (https://www.instagram.com/companyxiv).