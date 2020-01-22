Company XIV's SEVEN SINS From Austin McCormick Comes to Theatre XIV

Company XIV presents the world premiere of SEVEN SINS, conceived, choreographed and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Austin Mccormick, running February 14 - October 31, 2020 at Théâtre XIV (383 Troutman St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn). Previews begin February 14 for a March 5 opening.

Austin Mccormick , creator of the critically acclaimed productions Nutcracker Rouge and Queen of Hearts, invites you to the world premiere of SEVEN SINS, a Baroque Burlesque re-imagining of the creation myth of Adam, Eve and the fall of man. Immerse your senses in an elegant, hedonistic dreamscape of XIV's sinfully lush mélange of dance, circus, magic, music and over-the-top design. Behold a cavalcade of tempting treats and decadent feats, delectable nibbles and bespoke cocktails inspired by the seven deadly sins served by the beauties of Company XIV . The temptation begins Valentine's Day. The show contains partial nudity - 21 & over admitted.

Performances are Thursdays - Sundays and select Wednesdays with a special Valentine's Day Première Fête on February 14. For exact show times visit http://CompanyXIV.com . Tickets start at $85, with VIP seats at $245-$295 (includes curated pairing of delectable nibbles and bespoke cocktails served tableside), and champagne couches for two people at $495 - $595. Purchase at http://CompanyXIV.com or by calling 1-866-811-4111.





