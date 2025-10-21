Colt Coeur Reveals Performers and Honorees for 15th Anniversary Benefit Bash

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Colt Coeur has announced the lineup for its 15th Anniversary Benefit Bash, taking place Sunday, October 26 at the Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY).

The evening will feature performances by Ato Essandoh, Adam Harrington, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Christopher Lowell, Marjan Neshat, and Maya Smoot. The company will also honor Adrienne Campbell-Holt, for her visionary leadership and artistic contributions, and Alison Overseth, a youth services expert whose work at the Partnership for After School Education has advanced opportunities for tens of thousands of young people across New York City.

Tickets for the Benefit Bash are available now at coltcoeur.org/benefit2025, with all proceeds supporting Colt Coeur’s 2025–26 season, launching in November with the world premiere of The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo. A second world premiere and new commission will be announced at the event.

Founded in 2010, Colt Coeur is a Brooklyn-based theatre company dedicated to creating bold, story-driven, and collaborative new works. Over 15 years, the company has produced 18 world premieres and provided free arts intensives for more than 225 students, helping launch the careers of artists including Timothée Chalamet, Betty Gilpin, Ana Nogueira, and Steven Levenson.

The company’s 40-member ensemble continues to champion underrepresented voices and foster the next generation of theatre artists through its collective process of shared invention and creation.