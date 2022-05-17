Center For Performance Research Will Hold Virtual Spring Benefit Next Month

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM, CPR - Center for Performance Research will gather its community of artists, friends, and supporters during a virtual Spring Benefit in celebration of PROCESS, celebrating the ways that CPR continues to support and engage the artistic process through its programs and opportunities for artists. Proceeds from the event will directly support CPR in continuing to provide vital space, time, and resources for the development of new work in contemporary dance and performance.



The celebratory evening will feature performances and presentations from some of the incredible artists who have come through CPR's doors to create and experiment. Hosted by ryen heart, the evening features performances by Kinlaw and Mariana Valencia, a keynote address on process by Christopher "Unpezverde" NÃºÃ±ez, a cocktail hour with Ampersand Paris of FAILSPACE live-streamed from Brooklyn's famous The Long Island Bar, and presentations from Bob Bellerue on "How to make feedback," The Whale Fall Oracle (aka mayfield brooks) on "Entering the house of curiosity," and Londs Reuter on "One way to be accountable to your material," concluding with a dance party with DJ Stubaby (aka Stuart B Meyers).

"At CPR - Center for Performance Research, we're all about process," says Alexandra Rosenberg, CPR's Executive Director, "and believe that an artist's process is about journeying, meandering, exploring, taking risks, asking questions, and asking questions of questions. We know that process is not always about product, and are proud to offer artists creative freedom and room to experiment through all of our programs and opportunities. As artists and arts organizations like CPR emerge from the pandemic and discover new landscapes and priorities around making art, we thought it would be fun and fitting to throw a party in celebration of process, and give it the recognition it deserves!"

Tickets to the virtual Spring Benefit are $150-$600, with tickets for artists and arts workers on a sliding scale between $10-$75. All tickets are 100% tax-deductible, and may be purchased online at CPR2022SpringBenefit.eventbrite.com.

The 2022 Spring Benefit Committee (in formation) includes Sidra Bell*, Maria Baranova, Randall Bourscheidt*, Taja Cheek, Moriah Evans, Kat Galasso and Sam Green, Nick Hockens*, John Jasperse*, Remi Harris, Tommy Kriegsmann and Shanta Thake, Kathleen O'Connell*, Annie-B Parson and Paul Lazar, Alexandra Rosenberg, Amber Sasse, Martha Sherman*, Alex Sloane and Carlos Vela-Prado, and Megan V Sprenger*. (Star denotes a member of CPR's Board of Directors).

For more information about CPR's 2022 Spring Benefit, visit www.cprnyc.org/events/2022springbenefit.

To learn more about CPR and its programs and opportunities for artists, please visit www.cprnyc.org.