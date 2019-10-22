Cast and Creatives Announced for BLACK EXHIBITION

The Bushwick Starr partners with independent film studio MAKEREADY in presenting Black Exhibition, a new piece created by @GaryXXXFisher and directed by Machel Ross, associate/assistant for Lileana Blain-Cruz (The House that Will not Stand, Marys Seacole) and Lila Neugebauer (At Home At the Zoo, The Wolves, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie).

Black Exhibition interrogates the limits of vulnerability, the risk of honesty, and the security of anonymity. By asking the audience to be explicit voyeurs of an artist's exhibitionism, @GaryXXXFisher through a mining of transgressive texts both found and written hopes to awaken his audience to the true price of exposing oneself.

Gaze upon the choreopoetic inner workings of @GaryXXXFisher and his friends- just know you'll have to pay. @GaryXXXFisher is only here for his fans. Even so, he's right there...in the dark recesses of your mind. He's right there...in the trauma you thought you'd left behind. He's right there...erect, at attention, and hurting. He's right there...in your pocket...Gary with Kathy, Sam, & Micheal around a table. Perhaps Yukio will join as well.

Featuring: Ross Days, Miles Greenberg, AJ Harris, and Dhari Noel

Choreography: Ellenore Scott, Scenic Design: Frank Oliva, Costume Design: Sabrina Bianca Guillaume, Lighting Design: Cheyenne Sykes, Sound Design: Christopher Darbassie, Stage Manager: Arysbells Figueredo, Assistant Scenic Design/Props: Patricia Marjorie, Master Electrician and Assistant Lighting Design: Christina Tang, Assistant Sound Design: Margaret Montagna, Assistant Stage Manager: Caren Celine Morris, Production Assistant: Federica Borlenghi

Location:

The Bushwick Starr theater: 207 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY [between Irving and Wyckoff]

Directions:

Via Subway take the L Train to Jefferson Street, exit at Starr Street, walk against traffic on Starr, and the theater is 3/4 of a block on the right.

*In the event of scheduled MTA service interruptions on the L Train, we recommend taking the M Train to Central Ave., which is about a 10 minute walk to our theater.

For detailed driving directions visit: www.thebushwickstarr.org/directions





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You