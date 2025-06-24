Cast Of Off-Broadway's TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN To Perform One Night Only In Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Featured cast members of Off-Broadway's Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty Sided Tavern will perform a special one shot adventure at the Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday, July 9th with an after-party immediately following the performance. The event will be produced by Murmrr Presents, a New York-based events company.

About Tales From The Tavern:

Get ready for a night of daring quests, chaotic dice rolls, and interactive mayhem! On July 9th, join us at Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn for Tales from the Tavern, a one-night-only live adventure featuring the cast and creative director of the Off-Broadway sensation Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

Join us for an evening of hilarious adventuring helmed by Bards Of New York's own William Champion as he weaves an epic story in front of your very eyes. If you've ever been curious about D&D, this is the perfect event to dip your toe in the water and see why everyone knows someone who is obsessed with this game. Get ready to join this adventure where your input, the dice (and the wheel?!) determine the fate of our heroes. What could go wrong? Everything. In the best way.

Plus, stick around after the show to party with the cast at the Crown Hill Tavern!

GMed by Will Champion

Hosted by Michael Fell

Featured Players: Jasmin Malave, R Alex Murray, RJ Christian, and Special Guests!

