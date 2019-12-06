CPR - Center For Performance Research Presents Sunday Salon

CPR - Center for Performance Research, which supports the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance and related forms, presents Sunday Salon on January 12, 2020 at 2pm (APAP Weekend). Sunday Salon functions as an extension of CPR's Artist-in-Residence program, and will feature performative work, research materials, and ephemera from CPR's 2019 AiRs, culminating their year in residence. Featured artists are Ivy Baldwin, Leslie Cuyjet, Deborah Conton, Mee Jung, Jordan Demetrius Lloyd, jess pretty, and Katie Workum. CPR's Sunday Salons occur once or twice a year, featuring an afternoon of conversation, mingling, and light refreshments punctuated by performances and artist interventions.

At Sunday Salon in January 2020, AiRs will investigate a myriad of themes that intersect around identity, ancestral history, and their current place in the world. Among the artists' featured will be Deborah Conton sharing her choreographic explorations surrounding club dance via ancestral veneration; Mee Jung's examination of resisting aristocracy and class systems through an 18th century love story; and Katie Workum's use of Authentic Movement as a framework for ritualized gatherings of moving, practicing, conversing, and improvising. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 (cash only). Registration is required in advance to programs@cprnyc.org, More information available here.

Since its inaugural year in 2014, with the generous support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, CPR's AiR program has served as a platform for both emerging choreographers and established companies. It has been constructed in a manner so as to impose as few constraints as possible in order to provide an open environment for research and development of new dance work. Through this program, CPR has awarded 80 artists with over 8000 hours of significantly discounted rehearsal space. With continued support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation through the Dance/NYC's New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program, and additional support from the Howard Gilman Foundation and NYSCA, CPR is excited to increase the amount of hours and resources available to artists in 2020.

Currently, CPR's Artist-in-Residence program provides invited artists with up to 100 hours of deeply subsidized rehearsal hours and advanced booking in CPR's studios. Starting in 2020, the AiR program will provide ten dance artists with 150 hours of deeply subsidized rehearsal space, advance booking privileges, various performance and community engagement opportunities, and for the first time, artists will receive a $1000 stipend. CPR will welcome J. Bouey, mayfield brooks, cruz control collective, Parijat Desai, Stuart B. Meyers, Christopher Unpezverde Núñez, Londs Reuter, Cyrah Ward, Nami Yamamoto, and Lu Yim as the 2020 Artist-in-Residence in January, as CPR's 2019 AiRs culminate their residencies at Sunday Salon.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You