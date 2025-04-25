CHEERS, MOM! Returns to NYC This Mother's Day Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for Mother's Day, NYC-based writer and performer Candice Fox will present her darkly funny autobiographical and emotionally charged solo show Cheers, Mom! Eulogy for a Living Parent for a limited run at UNDER St. Marks on May 9, 11, 16 & 17. A sharp and unfiltered look at grief, addiction, and estrangement, the show continues its journey this summer with performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Told with biting humor and unflinching honesty, Cheers, Mom! unpacks what it means to love an alcoholic parent and grieve someone who's still alive. Shaped by years of trying to make sense of the wreckage—in therapy and in silence—the show gives voice to the kind of grief many people feel, but most people don't talk about. It's raw, it's ridiculous, and it hits home for anyone who's ever felt alone in their family story. Structured around the five stages of grief, the piece moves through moments of anger, heartbreak, and surprising relief with no tidy resolutions and no apologies. At its core, it's about the space between love and disappointment, and what it means to keep going when the relationship you needed isn't the one you got.

Directed by Broadway's Preston Mui (Hamilton), with choreography by Reed Luplau and production design by Kyle Shea, the show weaves together razor-sharp storytelling and dark wit accompanied by original music and bold visuals to create a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

“Cheers, Mom! is about making sense of the emotional wreckage I've carried for years, the kind that comes from loving someone who couldn't fully love me back,” explains Candice Fox. “As the writer and performer, this piece is my way of telling the truth out loud: about grief that doesn't come with a funeral, about being the child of an alcoholic, and about the strange, tender places where pain and humor collide,” she continues. “It's personal, yes, but it's also for anyone who's ever had a parent-shaped hole they couldn't quite explain.”

After this local preview, the show will continue its run this summer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with performances August 1–17.

