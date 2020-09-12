Brooklyn's Soapbox Gallery Presents Spaghetti Eastern Music

The concert takes place on October 1.

Since COVID-19 struck Brooklyn's Soapbox Gallery has been presenting six-days a week of live-stream by notables names from the world of jazz, classical and experimental music at its site, www.soapboxgallery.org

On October 1 at 8 pm, it will present a live-stream by critically-acclaimed Spaghetti Eastern Music, the solo project of NYC and Hudson Valley based guitarist/keyboardist, Sal Cataldi, from its home on Dean Street in Prospect Heights Brooklyn.

Spaghetti Eastern Music is the critically-acclaimed solo project of Saugerties & NYC-based guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Sal Cataldi. Cataldi's much-varied sound is the product of an insatiable musical soul and a record collection rivaling the Smithsonian's. His debut album, "Sketches of Spam," the 16-track, 69-minute, genre-surfing release from (Bad Egg Records, 30003), was an hour-plus journey through contrasting moods, with instrumentals inspired by 70's Miles, Krautrock, Ennio Morricone, Bhangra, Fripp & Eno and ECM's icy guitar great Terje Rypdal giving way to bare-bones acoustic vocal tunes - ones oft anchored on unusual tunings, with narratives that chart the course of difficult loves, in styles that range from Brit Folk to Bossa Nova. In 2020, Cataldi followed this with a trio of acclaimed atmospheric singles that have been heard around the globe, "Her Lemon Peel Raincoat - Because It's Raining," "Peace Within" and "And This is Their New Hoax," a COVID-19 musical editorial featuring samples of President Trump's most noted denials to Cataldi's soundpainting guitars and synths.

Spaghetti Eastern Music has received consistent critical raves, for live performances and the selective release of early mixes of works now fully realized on this debut disc. The New York Times said "the funk-tinged original instrumentals and acoustic vocal tunes have a beat unmistakably his own" while Time Out New Yorkwrites: "Cataldi's largely instrumental, Eastern-influenced jams are infused with some delicate guitar work and hauntingly moody atmosphere." Newsday adds: "Mad scientist-guitarist-keyboardist Cataldi brings da funk and throws it in a mixer with electronica, bebop and blues." Called "truly excellent" by The Village Voice, "a wild ride, a fun name for some very good music" by Radio Woodstock, "beautiful and unique" by WFUV's Mixed Bag, "triumphantly funkified" by UPI, "a stimulating soloist" by The New York Press and "a jazz virtuoso without the need to prove it" by Aquarian Weekly. Almanac Weekly's John Burdick proclaims: "a unique voice, a surprising blend of exploratory fusion, electronica and indie song craft, from the Ennio Morricone overtones anticipated by his handle to currents of Krautrock, techno, modal folk and various world music styles.": East Coast Rocker/Rolling Stone writer John Swenson, the man who penned the liner notes to Frank Zappa's "Shut Up n Play Yer Guitar," may have put it best, "he's the hippie guitarist playing to another dimension." Hudson Valley One/Saugerties Times recently called Cataldi's music: "Part Sergio Leone fever dream, part Ravi Shankar raga, a whirling dervish of musical creation."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You