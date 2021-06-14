Brooklyn Film Festival's 24th Edition Announces Award Winners
Seiva Bruta [Under the Heavens] wins the Grand Chameleon Award, Best Narrative Feature - Corral, Best Documentary Feature – Life & Life.
Brooklyn Film Festival's 24th edition: The Clearing, which was staged both in person at Windmill Studios and online, wrapped up Sunday, June 13th, and has announced the winners of the festival's awards.
Three groups determined the winners: 1) The external panel of judges, 2) The festival Board of Directors, and 3) the Audience. Through the resources of industry-related sponsors, selected filmmakers are awarded more than $50,000 in cash, products and services. To learn more about the BFF selection process and check the full awards breakdown: visit winners and award prizes.
SEIVA BRUTA [Under The Heavens] directed by Gustavo Milan picked up the coveted Grand Chameleon Award. CORRAL won Best Narrative Feature and LIFE & LIFE took home the award for Best Documentary Feature.
"'The Clearing' was a wonderful journey with a group of people the festival trusts. It was a diverse and eccentric film program, created by a group of programmers who made the 2021 fest a truly remarkable venture. In the end, it was exactly what it was setup to be: an optimistic trajectory in the midst of one of the toughest human crises many of us have had to experience for the very first time in our lifetime," said Marco Ursino, Brooklyn Film Festival Executive Director. "Thanks to indie filmmakers for helping us re-imagine a brand new world."
The prizes were sponsored by: Brooklyn Film Society, Sobre Vista Resort, Blue Table Post, Xeno Lights, AbelCine, Be Electric, Final Draft, MPE, Media Services, Papapietro Perry, Lentini Communications, Noble Jewelry
The awards go to:
Grand Chameleon Award
SEIVA BRUTA (UNDER THE HEAVENS), by GUSTAVO MILAN
Best Narrative Feature
CORRAL, by MARCELO BRENNAND
Best Documentary
LIFE & LIFE, by NC HEIKIN
Best Short Documentary
MAKE HIM KNOWN, by RUDY VALDEZ
Best Narrative Short
SEIVA BRUTA (UNDER THE HEAVENS), by GUSTAVO MILAN
Best Animation
THE GREAT MALAISE, by CATHERINE LEPAGE
Best Experimental
OUR MINE, by SHAYNA STRYPE
Best New Director
GOSSAMER FOLDS, by LISA DONATO
Best Brooklyn Project
LITTLE PAKISTAN - FUTURE HISTORIES, by SANA AKRAM
Spirit Awards
Feature Narrative
WALK WITH ME by ISABEL DEL ROSAL
Feature Documentary
AND SO I STAYED, by NATALIE PATTILLO and DANIEL A. NELSON
Short Documentary
THE MOUNTAIN & THE MAIDEN, by SHMUEL HOFFMAN and ANTON VON HEISELER
Short Narrative
THE TANK, by MOJTABA POURABDOLLAH
Experimental
PERFECT AS CATS, by KEVIN VU
Animation
THE BROKEN CANDLE, by FELIX KINER
Audience Awards
Feature Narrative
KRINGLE TIME, by MATTHEW LUCAS
Feature Documentary
AND SO I STAYED, by NATALIE PATTILLO and DANIEL A. NELSON
Short Documentary
LITTLE BERLIN, by KATE MCMULLEN
Short Narrative
THE GOLDFISH, by ASHLEY PAIGE BRIM
Experimental
OUR MINE, by SHAYNA STRYPE
Animation
OPEN MIC, by Jonathan Rosen
Certificates of Outstanding Achievement
Producer
NATHAN FOLBRECHT, for QUEENS OF PAIN
Screenplay
Joe Bologna, JOS LANIADO, CLAUDIO LANIADO, for TANGO SHALOM
Cinematography
SURESH DESHMANE, for KALOKHACHYA PARAMBYA [PROP SHOOTS OF DARKNESS]
Editing
ROBERT CARTER, for INTO THE LIGHT
Style
MATTHEW LUCAS, for KRINGLE TIME
Original Score
Grace McLean, for OUR MINE
Actor Female
Bridget Barkan, for WALK WITH ME
Actor Male
Benny Elledge for KRINGLE TIME