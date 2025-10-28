Brooklyn Comedy Collective To Present Bundle & Save’s NOBODY FORCED YOU TO BE HERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooklyn-based sketch comedy group Bundle & Save will present their first full-length sketch show, Nobody Forced You To Be Here, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective’s Eris Mainstage in Williamsburg.

The hour-long production features a series of original sketches inspired by the writers’ hometowns, exploring small-town quirks, the absurdity of returning home, and offbeat local headlines through a range of comedic styles. Each member contributes their distinct perspective to create a mix of relatable humor and absurdist wit.

The lineup includes Fox Alexander, Gideon Fox, Cassidy Graves, Andrew Guevara, JP Lacouture, Maggie McGuire, Frankie “Em” McNally, Cara Millburg, Alex Murray, Eliana Rich, and Stephen Rosa.

All of the show’s writers and performers share a background in comedy education at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC), making this debut performance a fitting return to the stage where their creative collaboration began. Since opening in 2018, the BCC has produced more than 2,000 shows, known for spotlighting bold, irreverent work by both emerging and established comedians.

“Spending the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving with a little chosen family of goofballs definitely gives me something to be thankful for,” said producer and performer Frankie “Em” McNally.

General admission tickets are $12 in advance and $17 on the day of the show. Tickets and additional information are available through the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.