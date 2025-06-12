Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra Will Perform an Evening of French Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra invites audiences to fall under the spell of A Parisian Nocturne, a musical program steeped in the elegance, drama, and romanticism of French music. Taking place on Friday, June 13 at 8:00 p.m. at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church, the concert evokes the spirit of a summer evening in Paris with music by Ravel, Saint-Saëns, Piaf, and Gershwin.

The program opens with Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro, a luminous work of color and clarity, followed by his iconic Boléro, a slow-burning crescendo that pulses with hypnotic intensity. Violinist Kinga Augustyn joins Maestro Nuzzo for Saint-Saëns’s dazzling Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso before slipping into the jazzy syncopations and cinematic sweep of Gershwin’s An American in Paris. The evening closes with Ravel’s intoxicating La Valse, a swirling, deconstructed waltz that epitomizes French flair and orchestral drama. Each piece has been thoughtfully arranged for chamber orchestra, preserving the lush textures and brilliance of the originals while creating an intimate, immediate experience.

“For one night, we’re inviting our audience to imagine themselves strolling along the Seine,” says Artistic Director and Conductor Philip Nuzzo. “This program is a love letter to French music— lush, joyful, and full of surprises. This season has taken us on an incredible journey—from the dramatic shadows of Phantom of the Opera, to the celestial sweep of The Planets, to the thrill of unearthing lost Verdi—and now we end with the elegance and romance of Paris. It’s been a joy to share this adventure with our audiences”

A Parisian Nocturne will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights.

Comments