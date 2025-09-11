Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra Presents NOSFERATU With Live Orchestra This Halloween

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following two sold-out performances of The Phantom of the Opera last Halloween, Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will return with another silent film classic: F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu (1922). On Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., the Orchestra will perform Rodney Sauer’s score live alongside the film at Plymouth Church in Brooklyn Heights.

A landmark in horror cinema, Nosferatu remains one of the earliest and most influential vampire films. Murnau’s unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula is celebrated for its haunting use of light and shadow, visual techniques that continue to shape the genre today. The chilling tale of Count Orlok, whose obsession with a young woman unleashes a plague upon her city, has captivated audiences for over a century.

For this presentation, six musicians from the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will perform Sauer’s compilation and arrangement of music drawn from silent film libraries of the 1920s, with Sauer at the piano. Known as one of the leading specialists in silent cinema accompaniment, Sauer has spent his career restoring the music that originally brought these films to life.

“There’s nothing like watching a silent horror film with the full force of live musicians in the room,” said Artistic Director and Conductor Phil Nuzzo. “After the response to Phantom last year, we knew Nosferatu was the perfect way to continue our Halloween tradition.”

The performance will take place inside Plymouth Church, a nearly 175-year-old Brooklyn landmark whose Gothic architecture will heighten the film’s eerie atmosphere. Audiences are encouraged to attend in costume for a fully immersive Halloween experience.

Ticket and Venue Information

Nosferatu with live orchestra will be presented Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth Church, 75 Hicks Street, Brooklyn Heights. Tickets are $40 and available at brooklynchamberorchestra.org. Plymouth Church is accessible via the A and C trains to High Street or the 2 and 3 to Clark Street.