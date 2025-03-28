Brooklyn Botanic Garden's CHERRYWATCH Kicks Off A Season Of Spring Blooms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn Botanic Garden has announced that CherryWatch, the interactive map of BBG's flowering cherry trees, has launched for the 2025 season, tracking the lavish cherry blossoms from first bud to breathtaking full bloom in the coming weeks.

CherryWatch provides daily updates on the blossom status of over 150 cherry trees in BBG's world-renowned collection, helping visitors keep a close eye on progress and plan flower-filled visits for the spring season.

BBG's century-old flowering cherry collection is widely regarded as one of the finest outside of Japan, with 30+ species and cultivars planted in the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, on Cherry Esplanade and Cherry Walk, Bonsai Museum, and elsewhere in the Garden. BBG invites visitors to enjoy the ephemeral beauty of cherry blossom season with vibrant programming throughout April and May; Hanami Nights and Weekends in Bloom offer live music, dance, and specialty food and drink that draws on Japanese cultural traditions with a contemporary Brooklyn twist.

The start of cherry blossom season also heralds a blooming cascade of other magnificent spring-flowering collections, including:

Later this spring, the Cranford Rose Garden's tens of thousands of roses will bloom, trailing down arches, climbing up lattices, clambering over a pavilion, and posing in formal beds. At around the same time, BBG's new collection of over 200 irises will bloom on Fawcett Terrace.

A full schedule of spring activities and performances at BBG can be found at bbg.org/spring.

BBG will also present new programs and celebrate special collections in summer and fall:

Beginning in June, a celebration of bonsai will mark the 100th anniversary of the Garden's collection of bonsai trees, some well over a century old;

Summer performances will return including sunrise and sunset Summer Solstice events, Jazz in July every Thursday evening in July, and an evening Soundbath event;

And the New York contemporary holiday classic Lightscape will return this winter with new and returning light sculptures to brighten the city during the darkest days of the year

