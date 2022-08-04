Brooklyn Academy of Music Presents INTIMATE EPICS, August 12-25Â Â 

From August 12 through 25, BAM presents a series of cinematic masterpieces-all over the three-hour mark-that are sprawling in ambition and rich in observation and human insight. Each one an achievement of towering proportions, the series includes Edward Yang's Yi Yi (2000), Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Happy Hour (2015), Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann (2016), Andrei Tarkovsky's Andrei Rublev (1966), BÃ©la Tarr's SÃ¡tÃ¡ntangÃ³ (1994), and more.

Yi Yi (2000) Dir. Edward Yang. With Nianzhen Wu, Elaine Jin, Issey Ogata, Jonathan Chang. Taiwanese master Edward Yang's magnum opus follows a middle-class family in Taipei over the course of one year, unlocking the yearning, striving, and revelation woven into the fabric of everyday life. In Mandarin with English subtitles. 35mm. Fri, Aug 12 at 7pm & Tue, Aug 23 at 7pm

Happy Hour (2015) Dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi. With Sachie Tanaka, Hazuki Kikuchi, Maiko Mihara. This slow-burn drama from the Academy Award-winning director of Drive My Car renders the pain and promise of friendship, marriage, and midlife awakening in exquisite detail. In Japanese with English subtitles. DCP. Sun, Aug 14 at 2pm & Sat, Aug 20 at 2pm

Joan of Arc of Mongolia (1989) Dir. Ulrike Ottinger. With Delphone Seyrig, Xu Re Huar, Gillian Scalici. Cultures collide in this one-of-a-kind explosion of style and detail from Ulrike Ottinger about an eclectic group of Western women taken captive by a deeply hospitable tribe of Mongolian female warriors. In German, French, and Russian with English subtitles. DCP. Sun, Aug 14 at 8pm

Toni Erdmann (2016) Dir. Maren Ade. With Peter Simonischek, Sandra HÃ¼ller. A father takes on an outrageous alter ego to trick his workaholic daughter into bonding with him in Maren Ade's laugh-out-loud comedy of father/daughter strife. In German with English subtitles. DCP. Mon, Aug 15 at 7pm

Mysteries of Lisbon (2010) Dir. RaÃºl Ruiz. With JoÃ£o Arrais, JosÃ© Afonso Pimentel, Adriano Luz. As an orphan seeks to uncover the truth of his family, Chilean director RaÃºl Ruiz's expansive and dreamlike drama journeys through a labyrinth of histories, memories, and betrayals. In Portuguese with English subtitles. DCP. Tue, Aug 16 at 7pm

The Souvenir + The Souvenir Part II (2019-2022) Dir. Joanna Hogg. With Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke, Tilda Swinton. Unfolding across two films, writer-director Joanna Hogg's lush, dreamlike story of young adulthood, first love, and artistic discovery is at once enrapturing and mysteriously unsettling. DCP. Wed, Aug 17 at 7pm

Short Cuts (1993) Dir. Robert Altman. With Tim Robbins, Julianne Moore, Lily Tomlin, Tom Waits. Robert Altman gives cinematic form to the devastating emotional elegance of Raymond Carver's stories in this interconnected drama that traverses Los Angeles through the lives of twenty-two characters. DCP. Thu, Aug 18 at 7pm

Andrei Rublev (1966) Dir. Andrei Tarkovsky. With Anatoliy Solonitsyn, Ivan Lapikov, Nikolay Grinko. Renowned Soviet director Andrei Tarkovsky uses the life of a medieval icon painter to craft a transcendent parable about the role of the artist in society. In Russian with English subtitles. DCP. Fri, Aug 19 at 7pm & Wed, Aug 24 at 7pm

Barry Lyndon (1975) Dir. Stanley Kubrick. Ryan O'Neal, Marisa Berenson, Patrick Magee. Using pioneering cinematic technique, Stanley Kubrick's historical drama about a wiley Irish peasant's ascent to the English aristocracy is a sardonic, decadent masterpiece. DCP. Sat, Aug 20 at 8pm

SÃ¡tÃ¡ntangÃ³ (1994) Dir. BÃ©la Tarr. With MihÃ¡ly Vig, Putyi HorvÃ¡th, LÃ¡szlÃ³ feLugossy. A seminal work of "slow cinema," Bela Tarr's magnum opus unfolds in twelve distinct movements that travel forwards and backwards in time, tracing a group of villagers in post-Communist rural Hungary. In Hungarian with English subtitles. Presented with two intermissions. DCP. Sun Aug 21 at 2pm

Beloved (1998) Dir. Jonathan Demme. With Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, Thandie Newton. Demme's big-screen adaptation captures the harrowing power of Toni Morrison's supernatural novel, with a stunning performance from Oprah Winfrey as a formerly enslaved woman haunted by visitations. 35mm. Mon, Aug 22 at 7pm.

Kagemusha (1980) Dir. Akira Kurosawa. With Tatsuya Nakadai, Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken'ichi Hagiwara. Kurosawa makes a glorious return to the samurai epic, captured in blazing color, in this late career triumph rife with ghostly spirits, battling warlords, and the seductive lure of power. In Japanese with English subtitles. 35mm. Thu, Aug 25 at 7pm

Since 1998 BAM Rose Cinemas has been Brooklyn's home for film. Combining new releases with year-round repertory and specialty programming, the mission of BAM Film is to present nimble, responsive, and engaged film programming that centers marginalized artists and challenges prevailing narratives. The program continues BAM's tradition of presenting bold and adventurous work from adventurous artists to adventurous audiences. The four screen venue hosts festivals of films from around the world, often with special appearances by directors, actors, and other guests. BAM has programmed major retrospectives of filmmakers like Spike Lee, Chantal Akerman, Marlon Riggs, Jonathan Demme, and Claire Denis. Since 2009 the program has also produced BAMcinemaFest, New York's home for vital new work in American independent film.

