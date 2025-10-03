Boojum's Electric Wonderland is Coming to Brooklyn Bowl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooklyn's original psych-dance band Boojum will bring an immersive live experience to Brooklyn Bowl on Wednesday, October 22nd. Blending live music, visuals, and theatrical performance, Electric Wonderland blurs the line between concert, nightclub, and fever dream.

The first iteration of what would become Electric Wonderland debuted at Brooklyn Bowl in 2023 and has since been performed twice at the Sultan Room and as a four-show residency at Brooklyn Art Haus.

Presented by Bushwick's Dead, the Brooklyn Bowl house band and jam collective with an ongoing residency, Electric Wonderland showcases Boojum's own bold, original sound. Featuring Chris Mackin (guitar/vocals), Josh Santiago (guitar/vocals), Sarah Elaz (bass/vocals), and Mike Coiro (drums/vocals), the band leads with driving grooves, searing guitar work, and magnetic stage presence.

They are joined by an expanded cast of Bushwick's Dead regulars and guests, including Honey Marmalade, Henry Ryder, and Jason Fio on vocals. With projections, lights, costumes, and choreography, Electric Wonderland pushes the Brooklyn jam scene into uncharted, electrifying territory.

Electric Wonderland is Wednesday, October 22nd at Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn, NY. Doors at 6:00pm. Show at 8:00pm. General admission. Tickets on sale Friday, September 26.