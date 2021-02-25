Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blueprint Fellowship Concert Streams Free At Live@National Sawdust On March 25

Amelia Brey, Corey Chang, Horacio Fernández Vázquez, Christopher Jessup, and Su Jin Kang will present their Blueprint projects.

Feb. 25, 2021  
The Blueprint Fellowship is an annual National Sawdust mentorship and commissioning initiative that connects Juilliard student-composers with career and project mentorship, culminating in a concert of their commissioned projects.

IIn partnership with The Juilliard School for the fellowship's second season, selected Juilliard composition students Amelia Brey, Corey Chang, Horacio Fernández Vázquez, Christopher Jessup, and Su Jin Kang will present their Blueprint projects on National Sawdust's digital stage.

This exciting mix of voice, electronics, visual design and pierrot chamber ensemble will be performed by the National Sawdust Ensemble; conducted by Raquel Klein, led by Jeffrey Zeigler, cellist and former Kronos Quartet member, along with The Juilliard School student and alumni musicians and vocalists.

Project mentors for the fellowship, spearheaded by Composer, Co-Founder, and Artistic Director of National Sawdust Paola Prestini, include leading female composers such as Nathalie Joachim, Claire Chase, Reena Esmail, Laura Kaminsky, and Amy Beth Kirsten.


