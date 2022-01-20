BAM to Present the NYC Premiere of AN UNTITLED LOVE

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham will return to BAM, after seven years, with the evening-length dance work An Untitled Love set to the music of the neo-soul, Grammy Award-winning R&B artist D'Angelo. An Untitled Love serves as Abraham's creative exaltation of Black love and unity. He dedicates this feel-good work-its visceral hope, solace, and joy-to family, culture, and community strengthened over generations and lifetimes. Nearly three decades after first befriending Brown Sugar, D'Angelo's debut album, Abraham choreographs to the music of a singular artist for the first time in a work of this scale. Personifying love in all forms, this work shines through devotion to detail in the music and through movement.

Choreographer Kyle Abraham, founder and artistic director of A.I.M, a Black-led contemporary dance company. Abraham has been a MacArthur "genius" Fellow and a Jacob's Pillow Dance Award winner. Presenting work for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, at Lincoln Center, BAM, Harlem Stage, and abroad, the Pittsburgh native is among today's most in-demand dance makers. The first Black choreographer commissioned by New York City Ballet in over a decade, he featured music from Jay-Z and Kanye West's collaborative album Watch The Throne in that production of The Runaway. Following his "Best of Dance for 2018" recognition by The New York Times, he choreographed Ash, a solo work for American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland in 2019. Abraham, greatly influenced by the late 1970s hip-hop culture he was born into, also incorporates an artistic upbringing of classical cello, piano, and visual arts into his work. He was also commissioned to be the first Black choreographer to create a one-act ballet for the Royal Ballet, set to premiere in spring 2022. Abraham's previous BAM appearances include Pavement (Fall 2016), which was recognized as one of the "top 20 dances in 20 years" by Dance Magazine in 2020.

Performance Details:

An Untitled Love

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Music by D'Angelo & The Vanguard

Scenic & lighting design by Dan Scully

Costume design by Karen Young and Kyle Abraham

Visual art by Joe Buckingham

Harvey Theater at BAM Strong (651 Fulton St. Brooklyn, NY)

Feb 23-26 at 7:30pm

Tickets start at $30

For more information visit: https://www.bam.org/