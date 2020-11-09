BAM President Katy Clark To Depart In 2021 For Another Post

Clark joined BAM in 2015 and led an expansion of the institution's campus and the presentation of new artistic programming.

BAM's Board leadership announced today that the organization's president, Katy Clark, will leave in January 2021 upon accepting another opportunity. Clark joined BAM in 2015 and led an expansion of the institution's campus and the presentation of new artistic programming.

"I have truly loved the many dimensions of my work at BAM these past five years, and I wish the organization the best as it charts a path forward," Clark said. "I have accepted a new position where I can have a focused impact on work that is especially meaningful to me, notably in arts education and civic engagement. It will be announced in the near future."

During her time as BAM's President, Clark collaborated with long-time public and private partners to complete the latest phase of the BAM campus-opening the BAM Strong and The Rudin Family Gallery (BAM's first dedicated visual art gallery) in October 2019 and beginning construction of the long-awaited BAM Karen. She raised more than $180MM in capital, operating and endowment funds. And she implemented and championed the organization's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work.

"All of us at BAM sincerely thank Katy for her tremendous contributions over the last five years and wish her the best in her next pursuit." said Nora Ann Wallace, interim Co-Chair of the BAM Board.

The Board plans to work closely with the executive staff in the immediate term while it selects a new President from a diverse field of internal and external candidates. Clark will spend the next three months at BAM to ensure a smooth transition.

"BAM will continue to serve our community in every way possible in the near term and will prepare to reopen all of our stages and screens later in 2021. In this challenging time for the performing arts, we are more committed than ever to the organization's mission and values, and the prioritization of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. BAM has remained resolute through floods, fires and pandemics, and we believe that we will come out of this a stronger organization," added Bill Campbell, interim Co-Chair of the BAM Board.

BAM is a multi-arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters.

