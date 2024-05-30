Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Babies on the Street: The Show will make its world premiere at The Brick Theater (579 Metropolitan Ave) July 4-13, in a production created by Matthew Antoci and Hillary Gao and presented by The Brick in association with Honigman & Sons. The piece is performed in repertory with Sleth's horsefacts.gov/. Online ticketing is available at www.bricktheater.com

In August of 2022, long-time musician, artist, and internet personality Gabbie Hanna experienced what she later identified as a manic episode on Tik Tok. Spanning over 48 continuous hours and 200+ videos, Gabbie filmed her reactions to sparring with police, responded to thousands of commenters (one fan eventually broke into her house), and received over 2 million total views.

Babies on the Street: The Show by creators Matthew Antoci and Hillary Gao mixes verbatim text from those 48-hours with our own original text into a performance that lives somewhere between Gertrude Stein and Britney Spears. Featuring an ensemble of performers who dance, scream, crawl, sing, and recite in-ear audio verbatim, Babies on the Street: The Show is a destabilized fantasia about watching, perception, and the worlds we construct to escape the present.

Babies on the Street: The Show features Isabel Ebeid, Zoé Eklund, Gabriella Gonzalez, Miranda Kang, and Meaghan Robichaud. Designers include Forest B Entsminger (Scenic), Eric Bowers (Lighting), Leo Grierson (Media), Hannah Bird (Costume), and Emma Hasselbach (Associate Sound). Emma Sue Harris and Lizz Mangan join as dramaturgs, and the production is stage managed by Eulàlia Comas.

