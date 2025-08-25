Alec Dahmer To Premiere TRANSFERS AVAILABLE TO THE L, O, V, AND E At Vino Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alec Dahmer will make his Vino Stage debut with Transfers Available to the L, O, V, and E, a new solo work directed by John Maria Gutierrez, as part of the Write Club Summer PlayFest.

The show runs alongside five other short plays with performances on Thursday, August 28 at 7pm, Friday, August 29 at 7pm, and Sunday, August 31 at 2pm. Tickets are $25 and available now.

About the Show

On what begins as a perfectly ordinary commute, Guy steps off the train and collides with a possible love of his life. Unfortunately, he immediately blows his chance. Luckily—or unluckily—a booming voice rewinds time to give him another shot. And another. And another. What follows is a hilariously looping, heartfelt exploration of missed connections, persistence, and the chaos of love.

Described as a playful blend of abstract movement, clown, and comedy with surprising emotional depth, Transfers Available to the L, O, V, and E promises to bring plenty of heart to the PlayFest.

About the Artists

Alec Dahmer (actor/writer) is a multi-hyphenate performer whose stage and screen credits include The Sound of Music at the Stratford Festival and Don’t Pitch It, Do It at A.R.T., as well as appearances in Gen V, Brilliant Minds, Accused, Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Titans, and The Queen’s Gambit. His solo work often examines love, heartbreak, and healing through movement and clown, always with a focus on honoring his inner child.

John Maria Gutierrez (director) is a New York native performer and artist who has worked in more than 30 cities across 20 countries. His New York credits include performances at La Mama, New York Live Arts, Danspace Project, the Kennedy Center, and BAM. On screen, he has appeared on Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, and in AV Rockwell’s Sundance-winning film A Thousand and One.