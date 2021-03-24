Adrienne Walker Joins Pianist Harrison Sheckler On THE SHECKLER SPOTLIGHT

Today, Harrison Sheckler, host of YouTube's hit sensation, The Sheckler Spotlight, announced that his newest guest will be talented Broadway sensation Adrienne Walker.

The show highlights the most promising young performance artists, who share their career stories with the host. Its second episode debuts Sunday, March 28th on Sheckler's YouTube Channel at 2pm Eastern Time. It will feature an interview with Ms. Walker, celebrated for her starring roles as Nala in "The Lion King" and Hattie in "Kiss Me Kate."

"I am extremely honored to host talented guests each week, including Broadway star Adrienne Walker and renowned flautist, Jasmine Choi," said Sheckler. "My audience consists of talented university music majors, most of whom are learning about the business of music. These young musicians are very interested and engaged in the arc of a career and how other performers have found success. We hope to shine a light on and navigate the intricacies of a full musical life."

His first guest was Choi, the flute virtuoso, who gave the audience her perspective on her musical journey. Sheckler added, "It is so valuable to hear about how various artists lead their musical lives and manage a musical career. My guests are very generous in sharing the beginnings of their love of music, the effort's put into studying and practicing and the realities of a commercial performance journey."

Sheckler is a professional pianist a composer known for having an ear and eye for talent and special performers. His YouTube channel showcases artists who have made an impact in the world of the performing arts. Each episode of The Sheckler Spotlight will feature an inspiring performer and their perspective on living a creative life in the business of music.

The interview with Adrienne Walker can be found here: