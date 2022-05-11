AOP Concert Of World Premiere Songs Gives 'First Glimpse' of Emerging Composers and Librettists

The American Opera Project announces First Glimpse : Songs from the Great Room, a live concert of World Premiere songs written by the current composers and librettists of Composers & the Voice, the groundbreaking vocal-writing fellowship program that has been the starting point for some of today's most recognized contemporary opera creators. The World Premiere songs will be performed at 7:30pm on May 21 and 22, 2022 in The Great Room of the A.R.T./NY South Oxford Space in Fort Greene (138 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217).

The works featured were created by composers Gabrielle Herbst, J.E. Hernández, Raquel Acevedo Klein, Paul Pinto, Tidtaya Sinutoke, Ania Vu, and librettists Jeesun Choi, Isabella Dawis, and Troy Defour, all of whom were chosen by AOP to spend a year creating new works in its bi-annual fellowship program Composers & the Voice (C&V).

First Glimpse will be performed by members of the Composers & the Voice Resident Ensemble of Singers: soprano Jasmine Muhammad, mezzo-soprano Max Potter, tenor Aaren Rivard, baritone Mario Diaz-Moresco, and bass Kofi Hayford. Each of the songs were composed specifically for the singers' voices, after months of study and experimentation during the C&V program. Supporting on piano will be C&V Music Directors Mila Henry, Kelly Horsted, and Ron Robinson.

Tickets are $30 and are available at www.aopopera.org.