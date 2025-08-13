A MARINE WALKS UP TO THE PEARLY GATES To Premiere At Yellow Bicycle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yellow Bicycle Theatre will present A Marine Walks Up to the Pearly Gates from September 11–27, 2025, as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Written and directed by Joshua Crone, the play offers a surreal look at war through the eyes of U.S. Marines who have served across 250 years of American history, from the Revolutionary War to Afghanistan.

In the afterlife, casualties of war arrive at the Pearly Gates—each a ghostly witness to the battles they fought. As they await judgment, these brave but troubled souls confront the question: will they find eternal peace, or remain forever on the outskirts of Heaven?

The cast features Michael-Eoin Stanney, Joseph Croft, Lenny Ramos, Najee Duwon, Alec Stephens III, Giacomo Badalamenti II, Patrick Thomas Kasey, Thoeger Hansen, and Anna Kurtz.

Performance Schedule

September 11–13 at 7 p.m.

September 14 at 1 p.m.

September 17–19 at 7 p.m.

September 20 at 3 p.m.

September 21 at 1 p.m.

September 25–26 at 8:30 p.m.

September 27 at 5 p.m.

Yellow Bicycle Company creates experimental work at the intersection of theater and film in its Center City Philadelphia venue, designed and built by founder Joshua Crone.

Tickets

Performances will take place at Yellow Bicycle Theater, 1435 Arch St., Fl. 2 (on 15th St.), Philadelphia. Tickets are available at Yellow Bicycle Theater’s website. This production is recommended for ages 18+ due to violent content, adult language, and fog/smoke effects.