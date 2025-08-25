A LITTLE UNWELL Circus Variety Show Comes to Brooklyn's Art Haus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of World Mental Health Day (Friday October 10), producers Caytha Jentis and Smita Rajgopal Polak will present, A Little Unwell, an innovative new circus variety production that aims to raise much-needed awareness, break the unfortunate stigma that exists around mental health and highlight how art can be a powerful tool for healing. The production will take place at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn NY) on Friday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 11 at 2:00 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit NAMI-NYC (National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City). NAMI-NYC is the only non-profit in New York City providing direct support to family members caring for loved ones with mental illness.

This unique production will showcase circus artists from diverse disciplines and backgrounds using performance to share their own stories about facing mental health challenges and how they used their art to help with the healing process.

“The concept for this particular show came about when Smita and I attended an aerial act creation boot camp and were surprised to discover that each of us was creating spoken word pieces about our mental health challenges” said Producer Caytha Jentis, a veteran television and film producer who first began to study aerial arts in her early sixties. It seemed like a good idea to use ours and other performers’ personal stories shared through performance to help others who have had to deal with mental health challenges.”

One in five people are diagnosed with a mental health disorder, yet only a quarter of them feel they’re met with compassion or understanding. The need for awareness and empathy has never been more urgent. Millennials and Gen Z are reporting higher rates of depression than any generation before them.

The circus is more than performance—it’s a community built on acceptance, safety, and inclusion. The artists in this show use their vulnerability as a powerful tool to foster empathy and connection, helping to humanize the mental health struggles that touch all of us in some way. Through movement, storytelling, song, and courage, it is hoped that the performance can serve as a reminder to anyone silently struggling that they are not alone.