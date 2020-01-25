A Concert Of Songs From The New Musical THE AXEMAN'S JAZZ Will Be Presented At Spoke The Hub's Gowanus Arts Annex

New York, NY - Join us on the Saturday before Mardi Gras for a journey into one of New Orleans' most enduring murder mysteries. In 1919, the city of New Orleans was terrorized by a mysterious axe murderer. A letter was sent to the Times-Picayune by someone claiming to be "the Axeman," threatening that anyone NOT dancing to the rhythm of a jazz band on the following Tuesday night would "GET THE AXE!" On Saturday, February 22nd, we'll bring you a dance party that will keep the Axeman away! First, there will be songs from the new musical THE AXEMAN'S JAZZ (book and lyrics by Briana Harris, music by Michael Meketa) to be followed by an evening of New Orleans jazz. Dancing is encouraged! The concert will feature the vocal talents of Billy Mason, Celia Mei Rubin, Erin Margaret McMillen, and Jesse Pimpinella. Music direction is by Michael Meketa, with a band that includes Jarrett Murray, Derek Bendel, and Larry Davis.

This one-night-only event occurs on February 22nd at 7 pm, at Spoke the Hub's Gowanus Arts Annex (298 Butler St., Brooklyn, NY 11217). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Ticket Link: https://axeman.brownpapertickets.com/

New Orleans' themed treats and fabulous prizes will abound! This event will also serve as a fundraiser for the future development of THE AXEMAN'S JAZZ.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You