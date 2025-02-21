World Science Festival Brisbane Adds NASA Astronaut Christina Koch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World Science Festival Brisbane has announced that NASA astronaut Christina Koch will be attending the 2025 festival. Known for her groundbreaking achievements in space exploration, Koch is set to inspire audiences with her incredible journey, from her record-setting space missions to her trailblazing role in the advancement of women in STEM.

As one of the most accomplished astronauts in recent history, Christina Koch spent 328 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the longest spaceflight by a woman in history. During her mission, she conducted a wide range of scientific experiments, including research on how humans adapt to long-duration space travel, which is crucial for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Koch was also part of the first all-female spacewalk in history, a significant milestone that showcased the growing influence of women in the space sector. Her work has not only pushed the boundaries of human exploration but also opened doors for future generations of explorers, particularly women, to follow in her footsteps.

At World Science Festival Brisbane 2025, Christina Koch will appear in several shows including:

Don't miss the opportunity to hear from one of NASA's most influential astronauts at this year's festival, as Christina Koch brings her incredible story of exploration, discovery, and empowerment to Brisbane's biggest celebration of science and innovation.

Other key international participants featured at World Science Festival Brisbane 2025 include:

David Sinclair - World Science Festival Queensland - Professor Sinclair is a leading world authority on aging and longevity, and has been recognized as one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People In The World for his scientific research.

Brian Greene - World Science Festival Queensland - The Washington Post called him “the single best explainer of abstruse concepts in the world today.” Professor Greene hosted two Peabody and Emmy Award winning NOVA miniseries based on his books and is a frequent television guest, joining Stephen Colbert seven times and playing himself in an episode of The Big Bang Theory. He has also had cameo roles in a number of Hollywood films

A full program can be accessed here: Events - World Science Festival Queensland

About World Science Festival Brisbane:

World Science Festival Brisbane is a dynamic celebration of science and innovation that brings together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and science enthusiasts from around the globe. Held annually in Brisbane, the festival offers engaging discussions, workshops, performances, and exhibits for all ages, highlighting the wonders of science and its impact on our everyday lives.

