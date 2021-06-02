Tickets On Sale For A MIDNIGHT VISIT in Fortitude Valley This July

Following sensational responses and packed houses around the country, A MIDNIGHT VISIT unveils its fresh Brisbane incarnation this July in a deceptively ordinary disused Fortitude Valley warehouse, transforming the cavernous space into a 36 room theatrical playground like nothing the city's seen before.

Inspired by the works of macabre master Edgar Allan Poe, A MIDNIGHT VISIT follows in the footsteps of internationally renowned projects like New York's Sleep No More, re-defining the immersive experience by creating a truly all-encompassing world.

Part choose-your-own-adventure, part film-set, part performance, part sound-world, A MIDNIGHT VISIT is all parts absorbing. Providing a tantalizingly shape-shifting experience from night to night and unique to each person who embarks on this dark, beguilingly beautiful journey, this is no cookie cutter presentation. This is custom made theatrical couture!

Featuring a cast of unforgettable characters embodied by a cohort of performers whose diverse backgrounds include theatre, circus, dance, music and burlesque, A MIDNIGHT VISIT's epic and innovative design is a captivating character of its own. Featuring sound design and composition from video game makers Kpow; stunningly detailed sets developed by a team of designers, scenic artists, props makers and master builders; and costumes by theatre designer Melanie Liertz, the stellar team of over 100 creatives have been assembled by co-creator and director of Broad Encounters, Kirsten Siddle.

"We know audiences are craving an opportunity to get out of the conventions of traditional arts and entertainment venues, to get amongst it, to feel it, to be transported in every way possible", says Siddle.

"We're not simply responding to or inhabiting the space, we're creating a fully formed fantasy world for audiences to explore freely. The experience explores themes of death, impermanence, madness, guilt, love and memory - just the lighter things in life. Set inside one of Poe's dreams (not that you need to know anything about the master of the macabre), it's a place where the characters from his life and his literature collide. It's sometimes funny, sometimes sexy, sometimes wistful, and yes, sometimes a little bit scary!"

The enchanting dream world is brought to life across multiple rooms with a multi-talented cast and includes an onsite bar, The Raven's Rest. The fantastical universe of A MIDNIGHT VISIT oozes steam-punk with a hint of David Lynch, Stanley Kubrick and a whiff of contemporary classics like Stranger Things. A performance experience like no other, you will encounter strange characters, eldritch scenes and uncanny splendour as you journey deeper into the depths of mystery.

Bookings: www.amidnightvisit.com