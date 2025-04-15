Jeff Green Comes to Brisbane Comedy Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi award-winning UK comedy great, best-selling author and in-demand festival favourite Jeff Green returns to Brisbane Comedy Festival!

The prolific jokester is back at Brisbane Powerhouse for the first time since 2022 for a very limited season. Never failing to captivate audiences of all ages with his high-energy brand of hilarious stories, chock-full of rapid-fire punchlines and killer observations, Jeff performs two shows only on Saturday 10 May and Sunday 11 May. And with both selling fast, comedy-lovers are advised to snap up tickets while they can!

Jeff has never looked back since starting out in London in 1987, when he tossed in his engineering career for the life of a comedian. He's entertained audiences all over the world and remains hugely in demand in Australia, the UK, Europe and Asia - whether it's live onstage, on TV and radio or through the written word.

His impressive stand-up comedy background includes a solo West-End season, three full length UK TV comedy specials, two Australian TV comedy specials, and countless appearances on TV gala specials and comedy panel shows both here and in the UK including Spicks and Specks, Just For Laughs Australia, Good News Week and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala.

Also a best-selling author, Jeff's books have sold over 300,000 copies. In the UK, his BBC Radio 2 show The Green Guide To Life attracted audience averages of over three million listeners, while his TV appearances include two seasons of Celebrity Masterchef, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow and a stint as team captain on Bill Bailey's Birdwatching Bonanza.

With this stellar, decades-long career behind him it's safe to say this world class stand-up comic is one not to miss.

