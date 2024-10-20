JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Will Play Brisbane Beginning in June 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Brisbane season has been announced as part of the Australian tour of the award-winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated rock musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. The production will play at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC from June 2025, following seasons in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne. Join the waitlist now to be first in line to buy tickets at jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au with tickets on pre-sale from 9 December and general public sales from 13 December, just in time for Christmas.

Leading the cast in this classic rock opera are international recording artist Michael Paynter as Jesus, Javon King, who astounded audiences last year for his role as Seaweed J. Stubbs in the Australian tour of Hairspray, as Judas, and powerhouse soul and blues vocalist Mahalia Barnes as Mary.

Michael Paynter is a member of classic Australian band Icehouse, as well as the guitarist and vocalist in Australian icon Jimmy Barnes' band, and performs live with Bachelor Girl, Killing Heidi, Delta Goodrem, Reece Mastin and many others. He has toured extensively in Australia and internationally, sharing arena and stadium stages with artists such as John Farnham, 5 Seconds of Summer, Miley Cyrus, Seal, Hall and Oates, and The Script.

Javon King's theatre credits in Melbourne include The Inheritance and Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls, for which he won a Green Room Award for Best Supporting Actor. Javon also toured the USA and internationally as Angel in the 20th and 25th Anniversary tours of Rent.

Mahalia Barnes and her band The Soul Mates play to capacity crowds around the country, touring nationally and internationally alongside artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Mavis Staples, Joe Bonamassa, Bryan Adams and Tom Jones. She has recorded, toured and collaborated with the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Liam Gallagher, Beth Hart, George Benson, Robert Jon + The Wreck, Birds of Tokyo, Diesel, Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes and David Campbell to name a few.

Internationally acclaimed comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye will play Herod. Reuben has captivated global audiences with his electrifying performances and unapologetically bold persona. His standout shows, The Butch is Back, Live and Intimidating and EnGORGEd, backed by an 18-piece orchestra, have all received critical acclaim and solidified his status as a major name in comedy and cabaret across the globe.

Caiaphas will be played by Elliot Baker, who played Don Attilio in The Phantom of the Opera for Opera Australia and Really Useful Group, while Annas will be played by John O'Hara, most recently seen playing Phil Spector in the Australian tour of Tina The Tina Turner Musical. The talented group of artists who comprise the ensemble and swings are Joshua Dormor, Darcey Eagle, Josh Gates, Samuel Harmon, Melanie Hawkins, Marie Ikonomou, Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones, Tana Laga'aia, Bella Massey, Danielle Matthews, Calista Nelmes, Adam Noviello, Stellar Perry, Nathan Pinnell, Daniel Raso, Clay Roberts, Josh Spiniello, Bree Tipoki and Liam Wigney.

Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live, on behalf of his co-producers, said: “I am delighted to bring Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's much loved rock opera JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Brisbane. We've received an overwhelming response to the news that the much-loved show is returning to Australia, and rehearsals are going brilliantly. This award-winning production, led by Michael, Javon and Mahalia, will be a very special experience for people who remember the cherished concept album or past Australian productions, or audiences new to the show. Get your tickets now while you still can.”

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don't Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original Australian production opened at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney in May 1972, followed by seasons at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne and other cities, playing for more than 700 performances. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus for an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical's Broadway debut. An Australian arena tour featuring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Angry Anderson, Russell Morris and John Waters toured Australia in 1992 to sell-out performances.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

Produced by John Frost and David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR features lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This production was reimagined by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.



BRISBANE SEASON

Venue Lyric Theatre, QPAC

Season From June 2025

TICKETS ON PRESALE 9 DECEMBER – WAITLIST NOW AT @JesusChristSuperstarAu



SYDNEY SEASON

Venue: Capitol Theatre, Sydney

Season: From 6 November

Performance Times: Tue-Thurs 7pm, Fri- Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (performance times vary each week)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au or 136 100

Groups 8+ email groups@ticketmaster.com.au

PERTH SEASON

Venue: Crown Theatre

Season: From 13 February



Performance Times: Tue-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (performance times vary each week)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au or 136 100

Groups 8+ email groups@ticketmaster.com.au

MELBOURNE SEASON

Venue: Princess Theatre

Season: From 16 March



Performance Times: Tue-Thurs 7pm, Fri- Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (performance times vary each week)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au or phone 1300 111 011 Groups 8+ call (03) 9299 9873 or email groups@marrinergroup.com.au

