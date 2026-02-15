Simon Brodkin Announces 2026 Australian Tour

🎭 NEW! Brisbane Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brisbane & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed English comedian Simon Brodkin will bring his world tour to Australia in June and July 2026, performing in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Described as having “electrifying crowd work”, Brodkin is widely regarded as one of the most exciting stand-up comedians performing today. His recent 170-date international Screwed Up tour was extended four times due to overwhelming demand, including three nights at London’s iconic Hammersmith Apollo and a headline-grabbing appearance at the Royal Variety Performance.

A prolific online presence, Brodkin released Screwed Up on YouTube, where it became the most-viewed UK comedy special to premiere on the platform. He is also one of the most followed British comedians on social media, with stand-up clips that routinely attract millions of views.

Dubbed “the world’s most famous blagger”, Brodkin frequently makes global headlines with his audacious satirical stunts (showering FIFA boss Sepp Blatter with dollar bills, handing British Prime Minister Theresa May a P45, and surrounding President Trump with ‘creatively decorated’ golf balls), while also earning acclaim for his original comedy characters, including Lee Nelson and Jason Bent, which led to three popular BBC Three series.

The 2026 Australian tour, presented by Dainty, marks a rare opportunity for local audiences to experience his sharp improvisation, fearless humour and unpredictable live energy in an intimate theatre setting.

The tour will visit four cities, with tickets on sale to the general public from 10am (local time) Friday 20 February.

Australian 2026 Tour Dates

Brisbane

Thursday, June 25 | The Tivoli

Sydney

Friday, June 26 | The Enmore Theatre

Melbourne

Friday, July 3 | The National Theatre

Perth

Sunday, July 5 | The Freo Social

Dainty pre-sale for tickets is on Thursday, February 19 at 10 a.m. General Public on sale is on Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m.