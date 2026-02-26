Brisbane Cast Revealed for MJ THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Brisbane Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brisbane & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway sensation Ilario Grant will lead the Brisbane season of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning MJ THE MUSICAL, following his celebrated run in Melbourne.

Grant will be joined by Brisbane's own Liam Damons, who returns home to open the season playing the role of Michael in his teenage years, marking a special homecoming for the rising performer. Damons, who made his professional debut with MJ and is currently reprising the role in Melbourne, will share the stage with one of Australia's most electrifying companies.

The Brisbane adult cast is completed by original Broadway company member, Oyoyo Joi as Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson/Kate; Conlon Bonner playing the dual roles of Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones; J. Daughtry playing Michael's father, Joseph, and his tour director, Rob; Yashith Fernando as Alejandro; Wonza Johnson as Berry Gordy and Nick; Tim Wright as Dave; and Home and Away star Penny McNamee making her highly anticipated return to the stage as MTV journalist, Rachel.

The adult cast also features, Ceeko, Albanus Terry Strickland II, Luther Brooks IV, Sage Lee, Beth Appiah Cain, Shewit Belay, Martha Berhane, Eric Boyd, Charlie Bryant, Liam Costello, Tevin Daniel, Xavier Gibson, Kalisha Johnson, G Madison IV, Loredo Malcolm, David L. Murray Jr, Sebaga Neumann, Coby Njoroge, Warren Nolan Jr, Fletcher O'Leary, Brittany Page, Dustin Praylow, Tigist Strode, Iris Wei, and Tavio Wright.

Australian producer Michael Cassel said, “Ilario has been extraordinary in this role, and I'm delighted that Brisbane audiences will now experience the depth and brilliance he brings to MJ. It's also incredibly special for Liam Damons to open the season in his hometown of Brisbane, bringing Michael's teenage years to life. Together, this exceptional company will have Brisbane audiences on their feet night after night.”

Ilario Grant said, “My time in Australia with MJ has been amazing, and I feel so grateful to continue this journey in Brisbane. The audiences here have been so welcoming, and I'm really looking forward to meeting Brisbane locals, exploring the city, and sharing this show with a whole new audience.”

Liam Damons said, “Returning home to Brisbane with MJ is incredibly special. This city shaped me as a performer, and to share this role here, in front of a hometown audience, means everything.”

Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson's iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes far beyond the signature moves and global hits, inviting audiences in to share in the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status, brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access. From the mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores intimate moments from the complex history of Jackson's life as he attempts to align the Dangerous World Tour to his creative genius.

Seen by over 6 million people worldwide, MJ was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning four including Best Choreography for the show's creator, Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet Christopher Wheeldon OBE (An American in Paris) and Best Actor in a Musical for the show's original Broadway star, Myles Frost. MJ also received three Olivier Award nominations, with Christopher Wheeldon OBE taking home the award for Best Theatre Choreography.

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson's greatest hits - including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in The Mirror and Thriller - MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of packed houses around the world.