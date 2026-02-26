QPAC Unveils April Holiday Programming

🎭 NEW! Brisbane Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brisbane & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audiences can expect a dynamic mix of characters, including a guinea pig, a green sheep and Buzz Lightyear to star in the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) holidays program from 4 April to 18 April 2026.

YOU & ME

The novel YOU & ME and The Land of Lost Things by beloved Australian children's author, Andy Griffiths and illustrator Bill Hope, will be adapted for the stage from 4 to 12 April, filling QPAC's Playhouse with action, imagination and questionable navigation. CDP Kids - the team that brought the Treehouse series to life on stage – has created this hilarious new adventure where characters YOU and ME navigate their way through the Land of Lost Things, to locate a guinea pig and a lucky rabbit's foot while encountering sharks, the Lost Foot Emporium, flying socks, treasure-hungry pirates, and an anxious bull. Entertaining, inventive and courageous, the storyline will entice young minds to learn more about the madcap world of the Land of Lost Things. The production is best suited for children aged 6 to 12 and their families.

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story in Concert

Toys will come to life on 11 April when QPAC and Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) present Disney and Pixar's Toy Story in Concert, featuring the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Randy Newman's musical score, conducted by Nicholas Buc. Celebrating 31-years since it transfixed families across the world, a complete screening of the film will be accompanied by the full orchestra, featuring the lanky and likeable cowboy Woody and fearless space ranger Buzz Lightyear. QSO will perform a live rendition of the immersive film score, featuring signature songs such as “You've Got a Friend in Me,” “Strange Things” and “I Will Go Sailing No More,” to accompany the nostalgic and heart-warming on-screen visuals. Transcending generations, the concert is suited to all ages and offers families the chance to experience groundbreaking animation like never before.

Where is the Green Sheep?

From 13 to 18 April, the elusive Green Sheep will return to the Playhouse, following sell-out shows at Out of the Box in 2025. Where is the Green Sheep? is an immersive visual experience adapted by MonkeyBaa Theatre Company, from the adored children's book by author Mem Fox and illustrator Judy Horacek. A blend of puppetry, narration and animation, audiences meet Blue Sheep who loves blue flowers, Red Sheep who loves to cartwheel in the fields, Bath Sheep who loves bubbles and Bed Sheep who loves to bounce. However, Green Sheep is nowhere to be found, so the audience is invited to join three farmers on their quest to find the mysteriously absent Green Sheep. This charming Australian classic is brought to life on stage co-created with children from Bankstown West Public School, using real voices to narrate the beloved story and resonate with young audiences. The production is best suited to children aged 1 to 6 and their families.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy shared her enthusiasm in welcoming young audiences into the venue for a lively holiday program.

“For many young audience members, our holiday programs can be their very first experience of the magic of live performance,” said Ms Healy. “We know from our beloved Out of the Box festival and our year-round creative learning program, that early exposure to the arts invites curiosity, creative imagination and play.

“We have a joyous program lined up for this coming holiday break, including two page-to-stage book adaptions and an ‘in-concert' version of a family-favourite Disney Pixar film.

“Importantly, the program is filled with a mix of visual mediums – on-screen films, animation, puppetry and interactive props – which offers our young audiences the experience of a range of performance forms.”