ENGORGED Comes to QPAC in November

Multi-award-winning Australian comedian, singer, and writer, Reuben Kaye (Spicks and Specks, Celebrity Letters & Numbers, The Kaye Hole) will return to shake up Brisbane with the Queensland premiere of his acclaimed show enGORGEd for one night only in Queensland Performing Art Centre’s (QPAC) Concert Hall on 6 November 2025, co-presented with Brisbane’s 2025 Melt Festival.

Hitting QPAC’s Concert Hall stage accompanied by his five-piece band, three-piece vocal ensemble and a 10-piece orchestra ensemble in his flashiest, funniest and most fearless Endeavor yet, Reuben is back, bigger and better than ever – it’s all in the show title!

Originally commissioned by Adelaide Cabaret Festival, this racy, on-the-edge and brutally funny show starring the Swarovski-studded cabaret icon, follows his popular stand-up season of The Kaye Hole at QPAC in 2022.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy welcomed Reuben back to QPAC for his first show at the venue since wowing audiences in 2022.

"enGORGEd promises an unfiltered, unpredictable, laugh-out-loud evening with this beloved ride-or-die artist, taking up every inch of the cathedral-like setting of our Concert Hall. Not only will Reuben be accompanied by his own band and vocalists, he will be joined by Queensland’s own celebrated Camerata Chamber Orchestra.

“Reuben won over a legion of new fans with the season of The Kaye Hole in our Cremorne Theatre and we can’t wait to see what wit and subversion he brings to our stage this time around.

“We love partnering with local arts festivals to broaden the live performance offering for Queensland audiences and we’re thrilled that our first mainstage co-production with Melt Festival is Reuben’s larger-than-life show – a highlight within Melt Festival’s celebration of queer arts and culture,” she said.

Executive Producer of Melt Festival, Emmie Paranthoiene, said the partnership with QPAC marked a significant milestone in the festival’s growth.

“Melt has always been a space to celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices through bold, inclusive storytelling. Partnering with QPAC this year allows us to extend that platform even further, reaching new audiences and creating deeper impact. We’re thrilled to collaborate with such an iconic institution to spotlight queer excellence across artforms,” Paranthoiene said.

