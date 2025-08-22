Circa Returns To QPAC With Australian Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Circa have announced the company would head home to the Playhouse for the Australian premiere of its latest acrobatic thrill ride Wolf from 12 to 15 November 2025.

Created by Circa Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble, Wolf broke box office records during its seven-month premiere run at Berlin's Chamäleon Theatre and comes to Brisbane following a stint at Edinburgh Fringe.

For Lifschitz, the wolf is a symbol of our untamable selves: liberated, anarchic and savage. In two contrasting acts, the wolves evolve from disruptive forces of chaos into a ferocious pack whose intense choreographies overflow with raw energy and astounding physicality.

Clad in designer Libby McDonnell's form-hugging costumes and set to DJ Ori Lichtik's relentless primal rhythms, the cast of ten extraordinary Circa artists grasp, tear, climb, leap and balance with fierce abandon.

Following recent seasons at QPAC including the world premiere of Wolfgang in the Stars for Out of the Box and The Art of Fugue with Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, Lifschitz said Wolf was bringing it back to the essence of Circa.



“It's been close to five years since we brought a work of this level of acrobatic intensity to a stage in Brisbane and Wolf is incredibly powerful for a number of reasons,” said Mr Lifschitz.

“It is about the primal and the raw, but there's a duality to this; the way the pack is unified is powerful and empowering, but it's also threatening, and circus is the perfect vehicle to explore this.

“Wolf will show audiences Circa in its purest form, and it's exciting to be doing this at home.”

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said Wolf gave Australian audiences an opportunity to see why the acclaimed Queensland company Circa was making waves internationally.

“Circa has built a reputation as one of the world's leading performing arts companies, captivating audiences around the globe with innovative and exciting performances,” Minister Langbroek said.

“I am delighted the company is back at QPAC with the Australian premiere of Wolf, providing Queensland audiences and visitors to the state with the opportunity to see this thrilling, masterful work.

“The Crisafulli Government is proud to invest in QPAC and Circa supporting our 10-year arts and cultural strategy Queensland's Time to Shine by delivering transformational arts experiences and strengthening our state‘s reputation as a thriving cultural destination.”