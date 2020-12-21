Bluey Leaps From The Screen To The Stage World Premiere BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

The much-anticipated Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show will open for its official world premiere season tonight in Bluey's hometown of Brisbane.

This brand-new production is set to delight Bluey fans in a strictly limited season from 22 December 2020 to 10 January 2021 in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Playhouse.

Presented by QPAC's Out of the Box in association with BBC Studios, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co. Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show stars the Queensland Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in their first live theatre show featuring large-scale puppets created specifically for the production.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said it was fitting that the new theatrical adaption of the Emmy award-winning children's television series would officially premiere in the city where the hit TV show was created and is set.

"Bluey is a little dog with a big heart and it's going to be so exciting to see her on stage.

"We are proud of the creative talent we have in Queensland, with producers of the phenomenally successful Bluey TV show Ludo Studio, and its music composer Joff Bush, all based in Brisbane," Minister Enoch said.

"The world premiere is a major boost for tourism, local small businesses and jobs in the arts sector.

"Our theatres are currently at 100 per cent capacity which means more families will have the chance to experience this special production.

"Families in regional Queensland will also have the opportunity to see Bluey's Big Play in venues across the state, after its premiere QPAC season, and a national tour is planned for 2021." Ms Enoch said.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre was proud to play a key role in bringing this beloved Queensland story from the screen to the stage for the first time.

"Bluey is special. The very real way the characters live and play together is key to its broad appeal with children and their adults,' Mr Kotzas said.

"A lot of attention is given to Bluey being from here. That's important for the industry of course, but it's also a perfect example of how audiences respond to seeing themselves, and our own stories, on screen and on stage.

"Directed by Rosemary Myers, respected Artistic Director of Adelaide's acclaimed Windmill Theatre Company, this all-new play has been in production for more than a year and has been developed with a great deal of care and respect to convey the true essence of Bluey.

"It will be a big moment, especially for our youngest audience members, when they see the characters that they know so well from the TV program on stage in their hometown.

"Demand for tickets to Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show has been strong, and we know that families are looking forward to enjoying this show together, particularly after being unable to experience live theatre for so much of 2020."

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show was originally set to premiere at QPAC in May as part of QPAC's Out of the Box program ahead of a large-scale national tour. Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, the production's producers have pulled all stops to be able to open at QPAC in perfect time for the school holidays.

With an original story by Joe Brumm, set by Rockhampton born designer, Jonathon Oxlade and new music by Joff Bush, this brand-new play not only continues to spotlight Queensland talent, but literally puts the State on the stage, as it features the family's Queenslander home and backyard, which will be so recognisable to fans of the TV program.

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview, with over 480 million plays across series 1 and 2*. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China.

The home-grown animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for 'Most Outstanding Children's Program' in 2019 and an International Emmy Kids Award in the Pre-school category in 2020.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids and is co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

QPAC continues to operate under a COVID Safe Plan for all performances and events at the Centre. For full details about connecting safely at QPAC go to qpac.com.au or access the COVID Safe Plan here

Don't miss Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show at QPAC from 22 December 2020 until 10 January 2021. Tickets via qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.