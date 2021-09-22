BWW Review: LET'S BE FRIENDS FUREVER at The Good Room

The Good Room's Let's Be Friends Furever is a cozy, heartfelt blanket for both canines and humans. Presented as a series of vignettes, this work shares the true stories of dog owners past and present and how having a furry four-legged creature as their pet has profoundly impacted their lives. These vignettes were curated from responses received to on online survey, answered by audience members world wide and curated into the postmodern, wholesome spectacle we witnessed tonight.

The show even had live dogs, and of them, whose name was Steven, decided that the stage in front of a live audience was the perfect spot to do a number two. Twice. There were small dogs, big dogs, regal dogs, rescue dogs, attack dogs, acrobatic dogs. You name it and guaranteed it was on stage. There was even gorgeous boy who played the piano and sung a song to his cocker-spaniel about how brain dead the poor thing was.

What I loved the most about this show is how comfortable it was going to the uncomfortable and In exploring the human dog relationship up to and including saying goodbye. Tears were shed, many of which were my own and many sobs broke out. I don't think I've heard that many audience members cry since watching the Lion King at QPAC when I was fifteen.

Let's Be Friends Furever is a show that will make you want to hug your dog, reminisce over your previous animal companion and make you want to buy a new one. Off to the RSPCA tomorrow I go...

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Photo credits to Atmosphere Photography