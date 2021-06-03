BWW Interview: Dorothy May from the Humour Experiment

Next up on my local artists interview segment is the wonderful Dorothy May - musician, comedian, teaching artist, performer extraordinare who founded The Humour Experiment. The Humour Experiment is a training hub & entertainment centre for Stand-Up Comedians. We are centred around the ethos of hearing all voices express themselves through comedy. Our mission is to bring the good humour revolution to the greater Brisbane area. Dorothy and her students and fellow comedians the Humour Experiment have an upcoming comedy showcase night this Saturday at Elementals Collective. Here's what she had to say...

VIRAG: This coming Saturday night your company the Humour Experiment I having its Comedy Showcase in which your comedy students will be presenting their bits alongside other local comedians. Is this a weekly class that you run?

DOROTHY: This is a weekly class during the course. Each course runs for 8-Weeks and is jam packed with lessons on comedic devices and performance craft

VIRAG: When did you found your company, the Humour Experiment?

The Humour Experiment began 3 years ago at the Tenerife Community Centre. We used that space to run play based workshops with an emphasis on humour discovery

VIRAG: What are the challenges of establishing and running a comedy collective in Brisbane?

DOROTHY: The challenges of establishing and running a comedy collective here in Brisbane lies in being a new space. There is a comedy scene here that was established years ago that now it is baring witness to something new. Realising that comedy is a shared space, where everyone has permission is a lesson that not everyone is taking easily. I have felt this strain from bullying, pushback and a lack of support. Initially engaging in comedy as a female was also a challenge, as comedy today still remains a male dominated space. I am glad to be a part of the movement that is changing that. This is why being a female in charge feels so great

VIRAG: What are some comedians that you look up in the Brisvegas scene?

DOROTHY: I think that I am the comedian that I look up to in the Brisvegas scene. I can't see anyone around me at the moment that is doing the kind of work that I am aligned with and so right now I have to use my own inner compass as my guide. Interstate though, I will say Jude Perl has been a great inspiration to me. She is a musician and a comedian and has just done things her own way. She is fantastic, please go and check her out. I also massively admire Aunty Donna, I love that they have been working on their craft for years and have made a Mark internationally with their own schtick. It's very inspiring.

VIRAG: Lastly, how can we support your company?

DOROTHY: Thank you so much for offering your support! Here are some ways that you can support us:

Let people know about us. You can do that by mentioning us in conversation or giving us a share on social media. You can find The Humour Experiment on Insta, FB and at our website dorothymay.online/comedy.

- Give us a follow and sign up to the mailing list on our website. This will keep you up to date with our courses, workshops & shows.

- Consider the people in your life that would benefit from a laugh and bring them out to one of our shows.

If you know if a funny person who needs a creative outlet, let them know about our comedy course.

- Purchasing tickets to our shows helps us to fund bigger and better opportunities for local entertainers!

- Keep an eye out for our comics on the line-ups and if you love what they're doing, let them know, follow them on socials and help to build their individual fan base.

- Come Along to our Open Mic Nights and give Stand-Up a try

- Lastly, keep an eye out for The Humour Experiment Donation fund and donate when you can. This is a fund to support those that do not have the financial capabilities of paying for the course, but would greatly benefit from this creative outlet and empowerment.