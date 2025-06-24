WICKED Extends in Brazil With New Block of Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Brazilian production of "Wicked," based on the hit Broadway musical, has extended its run at Teatro Renault in São Paulo after completing its 100th performance. The production, which opened in March 2025, was originally scheduled to run through early July but will now continue through August 10.

The show stars Fabi Bang as Glinda and Myra Ruiz as Elphaba. Tickets are available through Tickets For Fun and at the Teatro Renault box office.

"Wicked" is adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire and first premiered on Broadway in 2003 with original cast members Idina Menzel (Elphaba), Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda), and Joel Grey (The Wizard of Oz). The Broadway production won three Tony Awards, and its original cast recording earned a Grammy Award.

In 2024, "Wicked" was adapted for the big screen, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The second part of the film adaptation is set to be released in theaters on November 20, 2025.

Comments