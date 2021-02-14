Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Ayran Nicodemo Performs Bach's Sonata 1 in Sol Minor

The performance is part of the BachEmCasa Campaign.

Feb. 14, 2021  

J. S. Bach is considered the greatest composer in music history. His solo violin work - the 6 Sonatas and Partitas - is a treasure trove of the Western musical tradition.

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Symphony Orchestra violinist Ayran Nicodemo performs all four movements of Sonata 1 in Sol minor, as part of the BachEmCasa Campaign.

Check out the video below!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Clarah Passos Integra O Elenco Da Websérie PONTO FRACO Photo

Clarah Passos Integra O Elenco Da Websérie PONTO FRACO

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiros Nora Esteves and Regina Sauer to Discuss Dance on Ins Photo

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Nora Esteves and Regina Sauer to Discuss Dance on Instagram

Atriz Mirim Giovanna Lodes Estreia Em GÊNESIS Photo

Atriz Mirim Giovanna Lodes Estreia Em GÊNESIS'

Escola Regência Tem Matriculas Abertas Para Aulas De Música Em 2021 Photo

Escola Regência Tem Matriculas Abertas Para Aulas De Música Em 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bottom Line Productions Presents Final Weekend of DEEP FREEZE
  • L'UniThéâtre Presents AN EVENING WITH LUCY DARLING
  • SkirtsAfire Reimagined Heads Outdoors and Online This March
  • Citadel Theatre is Now Streaming MARY's WEDDING