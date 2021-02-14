VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Ayran Nicodemo Performs Bach's Sonata 1 in Sol Minor
The performance is part of the BachEmCasa Campaign.
J. S. Bach is considered the greatest composer in music history. His solo violin work - the 6 Sonatas and Partitas - is a treasure trove of the Western musical tradition.
Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Symphony Orchestra violinist Ayran Nicodemo performs all four movements of Sonata 1 in Sol minor, as part of the BachEmCasa Campaign.
