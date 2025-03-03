Yung Gravy Comes To AFTER HOURS This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yung Gravy is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM at ww.afterhoursconcertseries.com. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 until March 13th, while supplies last.

Only the best things get better with age — wine, cheddar, 401ks, the list goes on. It turns out Yung Gravy gets better with age too. When you think about it, the name Yung Gravy says a great deal. It's perpetually youthful, and it oozes "sauce." As such, Yung Gravy uses his own special recipe to bring originality and positivity to make his one-of-a-kind impact on the genre. Gravy flexes his passion for soul music and oldies in his production, sampling a wide range of musical styles dating from the 1940's to the present-day. Nostalgic and often-jubilant melodies paired with heavy trap drums form the usual canvas for his signature baritone voice — reminiscent of Barry White. Showcasing effortless flows and endlessly quotable lyrics,

Yung Gravy paints something truly unique while clearly having a good time doing so. In the span of six short years, Gravy has transformed from Soundcloud stalwart to platinum powerhouse. To date, his accolades include three platinum and four gold singles as well as 10 sold out tours of North America, Europe, and Australia. He has collaborated with his self-proclaimed musical heroes, including Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Juicy J, T-Pain, and the late Young Dolph. Gravy became the soundtrack, and unofficial second mascot, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and was given an honorary Stanley Cup Ring. He starred in a worldwide commercial campaign with Martha Stewart, and weeks later performed for the VMAs and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Not to mention, he partnered with Samsung and Jimmy John's for campaigns. Tallying 6 billion streams and selling 5 million units thus far, he's notched four entries on the Billboard 200, two in the Top 30 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and two on the Top 20 of the Top Album Sales Chart.

Tickets are on sale now for Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on June 27th, Darius Rucker on July 11th, Billy Currington and Kip Moore on July 26th, and Foreigner on July 30th. Additional shows will be announced soon for the 2025 concert season.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2025 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets for Yung Gravy on Saturday, June 14, 2025 go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.

