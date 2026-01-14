 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Boston Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Adam Sherkanowski - BROADWAY, ROCK, AND POP - Voices of Hope Boston

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Bill Bowers - IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING - Provincetown Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Alison Fox - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jeffrey Gugliotti - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Kiera O’Connor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alex Jaeger - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - The Huntington Theatre

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
CINDERELLA - Norwood theatre

Best Dance Production (Professional)
THE NUTCRACKER - The Hanover Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Ashley DiFranza - CINDERELLA - Norwood Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Leda Hoffmann - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Michael Hammond - THE COTTAGE - The Company Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
David Drake - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART TWO: PERESTROIKA - Provincetown Theater

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre

Best Ensemble (Professional)
RENT - North Shore Music Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dean Palmer, Jr. - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Stephen Petrilli - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Amanda Morgan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Nevada Lozano - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Company Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)
THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
BEATLES ROCK - Cotuit Center for the Arts

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Adam Sherkanowski - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Christine Dwyer - WAITRESS - North Shore Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Amanda Burke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Riverside Theatre Works

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Caroline Kinsolving - GALILEO'S DAUGHTER - Central Square Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)
LITTLE WOMEN - Needham Community Theatre

Best Play (Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greater Boston Stage Company

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
THE VOYAGE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE - Huntington theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ryan Barrow - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Andrew Boyce - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - The Huntington Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Brynn Kingsley-Marquez and Jeremy Marquez - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Acting Out! Theater Company Inc.

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alex Berg - RENT - North Shore Music Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Dru Daniels - CINDERELLA - Norwood Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Marissa Miller - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Amanda Burke - LITTLE WOMEN - Needham Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sarah Morin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greater Boston Stage Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
GREASE - Theatre at the Mount

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD - Wheelock Family Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Theatre at the Mount

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Provincetown Theater

