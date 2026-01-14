Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Adam Sherkanowski - BROADWAY, ROCK, AND POP - Voices of Hope Boston
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Bill Bowers - IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING - Provincetown Theater
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Alison Fox - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jeffrey Gugliotti - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Kiera O’Connor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alex Jaeger - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - The Huntington Theatre
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
CINDERELLA - Norwood theatre
Best Dance Production (Professional)
THE NUTCRACKER - The Hanover Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Ashley DiFranza - CINDERELLA - Norwood Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Leda Hoffmann - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Michael Hammond - THE COTTAGE - The Company Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
David Drake - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART TWO: PERESTROIKA - Provincetown Theater
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre
Best Ensemble (Professional)
RENT - North Shore Music Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dean Palmer, Jr. - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Stephen Petrilli - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Amanda Morgan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Nevada Lozano - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Company Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
BEATLES ROCK - Cotuit Center for the Arts
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Adam Sherkanowski - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Christine Dwyer - WAITRESS - North Shore Music Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Amanda Burke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Riverside Theatre Works
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Caroline Kinsolving - GALILEO'S DAUGHTER - Central Square Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
LITTLE WOMEN - Needham Community Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greater Boston Stage Company
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
THE VOYAGE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE - Huntington theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ryan Barrow - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Andrew Boyce - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - The Huntington Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Brynn Kingsley-Marquez and Jeremy Marquez - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Acting Out! Theater Company Inc.
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alex Berg - RENT - North Shore Music Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Dru Daniels - CINDERELLA - Norwood Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Marissa Miller - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Amanda Burke - LITTLE WOMEN - Needham Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sarah Morin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greater Boston Stage Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
GREASE - Theatre at the Mount
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD - Wheelock Family Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Theatre at the Mount
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Provincetown Theater
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos