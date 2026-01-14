Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Boston Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Adam Sherkanowski - BROADWAY, ROCK, AND POP - Voices of Hope Boston



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Bill Bowers - IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING - Provincetown Theater



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Alison Fox - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jeffrey Gugliotti - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kiera O’Connor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Jaeger - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - The Huntington Theatre



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

CINDERELLA - Norwood theatre



Best Dance Production (Professional)

THE NUTCRACKER - The Hanover Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley DiFranza - CINDERELLA - Norwood Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Leda Hoffmann - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Michael Hammond - THE COTTAGE - The Company Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

David Drake - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART TWO: PERESTROIKA - Provincetown Theater



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre



Best Ensemble (Professional)

RENT - North Shore Music Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer, Jr. - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Stephen Petrilli - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Amanda Morgan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nevada Lozano - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Company Theatre



Best Musical (Professional)

THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

BEATLES ROCK - Cotuit Center for the Arts



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Adam Sherkanowski - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Voices of Hope Boston



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Christine Dwyer - WAITRESS - North Shore Music Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Amanda Burke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Riverside Theatre Works



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Caroline Kinsolving - GALILEO'S DAUGHTER - Central Square Theatre



Best Play (Non-Professional)

LITTLE WOMEN - Needham Community Theatre



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greater Boston Stage Company



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

THE VOYAGE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE - Huntington theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Company Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andrew Boyce - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - The Huntington Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brynn Kingsley-Marquez and Jeremy Marquez - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Acting Out! Theater Company Inc.



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Berg - RENT - North Shore Music Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dru Daniels - CINDERELLA - Norwood Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Marissa Miller - THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB - Provincetown Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Amanda Burke - LITTLE WOMEN - Needham Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Sarah Morin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greater Boston Stage Company



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

GREASE - Theatre at the Mount



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD - Wheelock Family Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Theatre at the Mount



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Provincetown Theater

