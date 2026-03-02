DIRTY DEEDS - THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE Set for Indian Ranch in July 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience will perform at Indian Ranch on Saturday, July 25, 2026, as part of the venue’s 2026 concert season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available March 6–12, while supplies last. Tickets may be purchased online, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.

Dirty Deeds celebrates the music of AC/DC’s Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras, delivering a performance that recreates the band’s Signature Sound and stage presence. The show features renditions of classic hits and aims to capture the energy associated with the Australian rock group’s live performances.

Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, Massachusetts, on the shores of Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. The amphitheater presents country, classic rock, and pop artists throughout the summer season. In addition to concerts, the property includes Samuel Slater’s Restaurant, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler, and Indian Ranch Campground.

All events are rain or shine. No refunds.