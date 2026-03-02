BYU Vocal Point And Noteworthy To Perform At Performing Arts Center In Brewster
The a cappella groups will appear this May with free admission for students and youth.
By: A.A. Cristi Mar. 02, 2026
BYU Vocal Point and Noteworthy will perform on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts.
The fourteen singers from the Brigham Young University-based ensembles are known for high-energy a cappella arrangements spanning rock, pop, country, jazz, and R&B. Both groups have built international audiences through concert touring and widely viewed music videos.
The performance is designed as a family-friendly event. Tickets are available by calling 508-240-2400 or visiting artsempoweringlife.org. Admission is free for students and youth.
