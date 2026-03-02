BYU Vocal Point And Noteworthy To Perform At Performing Arts Center In Brewster

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BYU Vocal Point and Noteworthy will perform on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts.

The fourteen singers from the Brigham Young University-based ensembles are known for high-energy a cappella arrangements spanning rock, pop, country, jazz, and R&B. Both groups have built international audiences through concert touring and widely viewed music videos.

The performance is designed as a family-friendly event. Tickets are available by calling 508-240-2400 or visiting artsempoweringlife.org. Admission is free for students and youth.