BYU Vocal Point And Noteworthy To Perform At Performing Arts Center In Brewster

The a cappella groups will appear this May with free admission for students and youth.

By: Mar. 02, 2026
BYU Vocal Point and Noteworthy will perform on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts.

The fourteen singers from the Brigham Young University-based ensembles are known for high-energy a cappella arrangements spanning rock, pop, country, jazz, and R&B. Both groups have built international audiences through concert touring and widely viewed music videos.

The performance is designed as a family-friendly event. Tickets are available by calling 508-240-2400 or visiting artsempoweringlife.org. Admission is free for students and youth.





